LIVE UPDATES: More Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

US Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Enters Persian Gulf

The US strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the waters of the Persian Gulf, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

"On Nov. 26, the Carrier Strike Group Eisenhower (IKECSG) completed a transit of the Strait of Hormuz to enter the waters of the Arabian [Persian] Gulf as the Strike Group continues to support USCENTCOM missions," the command said on X.

The command added that the strike group would carry out patrols to ensure freedom of navigation along key international waterways, as well as support "CENTCOM requirements throughout the region."

In late October, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf and deployed additional air defenses throughout the region as it anticipated a continued escalation of attacks against US forces in the region.

Additionally, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean to serve as a deterrent to any third parties that might consider joining the conflict against Israel, the Pentagon said.