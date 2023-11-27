International
Hostilities have been raging in the Middle East since Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
LIVE UPDATES: More Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

05:08 GMT 27.11.2023
Being updated
Hostilities have raged in the Middle East since Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Jewish state responded with indiscriminate retaliatory strikes and a complete blockade of Gaza.
On Sunday, Hamas militants released a video showing them handing over a third group of hostages to Red Cross officials inside the Gaza Strip, in accordance with a temporary cease-fire agreement between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.
Moreover, Diaa Rashwan, the head of the Egyptian government's press office, stated that at least 120 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had entered Gaza. He added that the trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas were heading to northern Gaza in coordination with the UN and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
In a separate development, US President Joe Biden stated that the White House's goal is to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza to allow for the safe release of hostages and more aid to civilians in the strip.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
06:18 GMT 27.11.2023
Israel Confirms Received List of Hostages Set to Be Freed on Monday - Reports
Israel confirmed that it had received overnight a list of hostages who are set to be released by Hamas on Monday, the i24 broadcaster reported.
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The first group of Israeli and foreign hostages were released from the enclave on Friday.
05:58 GMT 27.11.2023
05:08 GMT 27.11.2023
US Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Enters Persian Gulf
The US strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the waters of the Persian Gulf, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.
"On Nov. 26, the Carrier Strike Group Eisenhower (IKECSG) completed a transit of the Strait of Hormuz to enter the waters of the Arabian [Persian] Gulf as the Strike Group continues to support USCENTCOM missions," the command said on X.
The command added that the strike group would carry out patrols to ensure freedom of navigation along key international waterways, as well as support "CENTCOM requirements throughout the region."
In late October, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf and deployed additional air defenses throughout the region as it anticipated a continued escalation of attacks against US forces in the region.
Additionally, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean to serve as a deterrent to any third parties that might consider joining the conflict against Israel, the Pentagon said.
