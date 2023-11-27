LIVE UPDATES: More Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

On Sunday, Hamas militants released a video showing them handing over a third group of hostages to Red Cross officials inside the Gaza Strip, in accordance with a temporary cease-fire agreement between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.
Moreover, Diaa Rashwan, the head of the Egyptian government's press office, stated that at least 120 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had entered Gaza. He added that the trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas were heading to northern Gaza in coordination with the UN and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
In a separate development, US President Joe Biden stated that the White House's goal is to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza to allow for the safe release of hostages and more aid to civilians in the strip.
