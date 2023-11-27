Netanyahu, Musk Visit Israeli Kibbutz Attacked by Hamas

International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday visited the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza to see firsthand the aftermath of attacks carried out by Palestinian movement Hamas last month, Netanyahu's office said.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk, this morning, toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The Prime Minister showed him the horrors of the massacre at the kibbutz on Saturday October 7th," the office said in a statement. Netanyahu and Musk visited several kibbutz residences, where the latter heard about the experiences of army and local officials on the day of the attack, according to the statement. Earlier in November, the US entrepreneur was criticized for endorsing a social media post that claimed Jewish communities were pushing hatred against White people, saying it was "the actual truth." Film companies Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Lionsgate suspended advertising on Musk's social network X due to his "anti-Semitic" comments. A similar decision was made by Walt Disney, as well as technology giants IBM and Apple. Last week, Musk said that the network would donate all its proceeds from the content related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and an international humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to Palestinians. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. On Friday morning, the sides declared a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 14,800 in Gaza.
13:59 GMT 27.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday visited the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza to see firsthand the aftermath of attacks carried out by Palestinian movement Hamas last month, Netanyahu's office said.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk, this morning, toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The Prime Minister showed him the horrors of the massacre at the kibbutz on Saturday October 7th," the office said in a statement.
Netanyahu and Musk visited several kibbutz residences, where the latter heard about the experiences of army and local officials on the day of the attack, according to the statement.
Earlier in November, the US entrepreneur was criticized for endorsing a social media post that claimed Jewish communities were pushing hatred against White people, saying it was "the actual truth." Film companies Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Lionsgate suspended advertising on Musk's social network X due to his "anti-Semitic" comments. A similar decision was made by Walt Disney, as well as technology giants IBM and Apple.
Last week, Musk said that the network would donate all its proceeds from the content related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and an international humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to Palestinians.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.
On Friday morning, the sides declared a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 14,800 in Gaza.
