New Iranian Navy Destroyer 'Deylaman' Sets Sails

The Deylaman warship is the Moudge-class destroyer, reportedly built entirely with Iranian components. Being able to move at a speed of 26 knots, the warship is also capable of wiping out targets located at a distance of up to 2 km.

Iran's Military Achievements Media (unofficial) published footage of the Deylaman warship setting sails in the Caspian Sea.The Deylaman warship has new Qadir cruise missiles at its disposal with a firing range of 300 km.Furthermore, the naval electronic engineering enables the crew to detect and track air, surface, and underwater targets at a distance of up to 200 km. In addition, the destroyer has a helipad to afford a helicopter on board.

