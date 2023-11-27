https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/new-iranian-navy-destroyer-deylaman-sets-sails--1115236607.html
New Iranian Navy Destroyer 'Deylaman' Sets Sails
2023-11-27T15:54+0000
iranian navy
iranian forces
caspian sea
iran
iranian warships
warship
Iran's Military Achievements Media (unofficial) published footage of the Deylaman warship setting sails in the Caspian Sea.The Deylaman warship has new Qadir cruise missiles at its disposal with a firing range of 300 km.Furthermore, the naval electronic engineering enables the crew to detect and track air, surface, and underwater targets at a distance of up to 200 km. In addition, the destroyer has a helipad to afford a helicopter on board.
caspian sea
iran
iranian navy, deylaman, iranian ship, military ship, iranian warship, destroyer, cruise missiles, iranian power, iranian forces
iranian navy, deylaman, iranian ship, military ship, iranian warship, destroyer, cruise missiles, iranian power, iranian forces
The Deylaman warship is a Moudge-class destroyer, reportedly built entirely with Iranian components. Able to move at a speed of 26 knots, the warship is reportedly capable of wiping out targets located at a distance of up to 2 km.
Iran's Military Achievements Media (unofficial) published footage of the Deylaman warship setting sails in the Caspian Sea.
The Deylaman warship has new Qadir cruise missiles
at its disposal with a firing range of 300 km.
Furthermore, the naval electronic engineering enables the crew to detect and track air, surface, and underwater targets at a distance of up to 200 km. In addition, the destroyer has a helipad to afford a helicopter on board.