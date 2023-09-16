https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/russia-managed-to-boost-cruise-missiles-production-despite-sanctions--report-1113418577.html
Russia Managed to Boost Cruise Missiles Production Despite Sanctions – Report
Russia Managed to Boost Cruise Missiles Production Despite Sanctions – Report
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that the illegal sanctions slapped by the West failed to prevent the sustainable development of the Russian economy.
Russia Managed to Boost Cruise Missiles Production Despite Sanctions – Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged for a boost in the domestic production of cutting-edge weaponry, this includes military advancements like battle tanks, attack helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Russia is likely to be able to produce a "significant stockpile" of air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs) despiteWestern sanctions
, according to the latest UK Defence Intelligence update.
The 16 September update also mentions how British intelligence has identified the Russian leadership's relentless determination to ramp up production of ALCMs despite the West's attempts to impose restrictions.
According to undisclosed sources cited by Western media, Russia has successfully surpassed the imposed sanctions and export controls imposed by the West. This achievement has enabled Russia to produce a higher volume of cruise missiles than it did before the initiation of Moscow's special military operation
.
According to the sources, Russia “has more Kh-55 ALCMs in stock now than they did in the beginning” of the special operation.
The developments follow President Vladimir Putin's emphasis on the need to boost production of advanced weapons in Russia, such as the upgraded T-90 'Proryv'
(Breakthrough) main battle tank, the Lancet kamikaze drone
, and the Ka-52 and Mi-28 att
“We need to boost the production of the newest weapons in terms of percentage,” Putin said during a meeting with Sergey Chemezov, head of the Russian state corporation Rostec, which aims to promote the development, production and export of high-tech industrial and military products.
Rostec, a prominent Russian company, has been singled out as a target of the sectoral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies
in response to the Russian special operation.
The Russian economy is being specifically targeted through sectoral sanctions, which aim at key sectors such as finance, energy, mining, metallurgy, and the military-industrial sector.
President Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the primary objective of these restrictive measures is to undermine the Russian economy
. He firmly believes that the West has yet to acknowledge the undeniable reality that Russia will successfully overcome these sanctions.