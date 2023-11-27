https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/russia-has-proof-of-us-engagement-in-supply-of-toxic-chemicals-to-ukraine-1115231068.html

Russia Has Proof of US Engagement in Supply of Toxic Chemicals to Ukraine

Russia has undeniable evidence of the US participation in the supply of toxic chemicals to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky, who heads the Russian delegation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said on Monday.

Addressing the 28th session of the OPCW in The Hague, Lysogorsky informed the participants that Russia has undeniable evidence of the participation of the US and its NATO allies in the supply of toxic listed and non-listed chemicals, as well as their means of delivery, to Ukraine. Russia has also information about the use of toxic chemicals by agents of the Ukrainian special services against the leadership of new Russian regions, he added.

