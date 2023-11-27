https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/theres-no-plan-b-democrats-need-to-go-all-in-on-biden-in-2024---analyst-1115241644.html

‘There’s No Plan B’: Democrats Need to Go All-In on Biden in 2024 - Analyst

‘There’s No Plan B’: Democrats Need to Go All-In on Biden in 2024 - Analyst

The Biden campaign has failed to deploy its most potent weapons in the 2024 race, including his record on economic and social issues and Kamala Harris speaking directly to some of the social groups the campaign needs support from.

2023-11-27T21:59+0000

2023-11-27T21:59+0000

2023-11-27T21:59+0000

analysis

kamala harris

joe biden

2024 us presidential election

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115241861_0:222:3072:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_ba3050b94f5f9b71800a28dae9ee8c73.jpg

While the Republicans have been tearing each other apart over political endorsements in the 2024 presidential primary race, the Democrats have largely failed to capitalize on the chaos in their adversary’s ranks. US President Joe Biden has failed to make headway in the polls, with the latest round all showing him hovering at around 40% approval rating.Kim Keenan, an adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Monday that the Democrats had no choice but to go all-in on Biden because they have no real alternative, noting that there were many ways the Biden team might try to improve their polling numbers among key groups, including young people, Black people, women, and Hispanic voters.“A year is a long time in a political campaign,” she said.Keenan said Biden needs to talk about “the positive things” on the campaign trail and “what people need,” such as abortion access, economic gains, stemming inflation, and other “heavy hitter” things. Those, she said, would be key to winning over younger voters who might be skeptical of Biden’s age.‘There’s No Plan B’Asked about the “Democratic bench” of candidates behind Biden if the incumbent president decided not to run, Keenan said “I don’t think there is a bench” and Democrats shouldn’t pretend otherwise.She noted that there have been “different formulas” when it comes to structuring presidential tickets, such as what role the vice presidential candidate is imagined to have, but that what mattered most was who was at the head of the ticket, as that is “who is there to pull it.”However, as far as vice presidents go, the chances to shine are few and far between, as US Vice President Kamala Harris has discovered.The professor said she thought Harris would still be able to benefit Biden’s campaign, however, because of her speaking skills when it comes to women and young voters - two demographics vital to their electoral success.‘Tactical Error’ of GOP InfightingThe hosts then turned to the GOP side of the aisle and asked about the furious Trump campaign response to the endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by Jenna Ellis, a conservative lawyer who was part of Trump’s legal team in 2020 that attempted to legally overturn the results of the November 2020 election.“I think they made a tactical error,” she said.Keenan said this kerfuffle, just one of several feuds between Trump and other conservative leaders and GOP politicians, did not seem to have hurt the Republican presidential primary front-runner.“Talk about not having a bench? Sometimes you can have a bench but the bench is so bad. I mean, the bench is so bad that [former New Jersey Governor Chris] Christie looks good,” she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/ex-wh-doctor-warns-biden-cant-do-the-job-as-his-cognitive-decline-happening-quickly-1115224788.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/gop-suffering-revenue-problem-as-donations-slowly-dry-up-1115240559.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

biden 2024, is there an alternative to biden, kamala harris speaker