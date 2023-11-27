International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/watch-russian-soldiers-risk-their-lives-to-save-wounded-ukrainian-fighter-1115227019.html
Watch Russian Soldiers Risk Their Lives to Save Wounded Ukrainian Fighter
Watch Russian Soldiers Risk Their Lives to Save Wounded Ukrainian Fighter
Russian servicemen have once again demonstrated courage and mercy by saving a wounded surrendering Ukrainian trooper from Ukrainian fire.
2023-11-27T13:23+0000
2023-11-27T13:23+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115227290_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f23a15ce76c9f496aa522624ce9cb8fb.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the troops rescuing a surrendered Ukrainian serviceman under fire from his own side near the village of Kleshcheyevka in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area. Despite the fact that many of the Ukrainian soldiers promote a neo-Nazi ideology, those who surrender have a right to live. Thus, one who was an enemy just a minute ago but is now an unarmed person in need of assistance will get help since the Russian troops always offer a helping hand.
Watch Russian Soldiers Risk Their Lives to Save Wounded Ukrainian Fighter

13:23 GMT 27.11.2023
Russian servicemen have once again demonstrated courage and mercy by saving a wounded surrendering Ukrainian trooper from Ukrainian fire.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the troops rescuing a surrendered Ukrainian serviceman under fire from his own side near the village of Kleshcheyevka in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area.
Despite the fact that many of the Ukrainian soldiers promote a neo-Nazi ideology, those who surrender have a right to live. Thus, one who was an enemy just a minute ago but is now an unarmed person in need of assistance will get help since the Russian troops always offer a helping hand.
