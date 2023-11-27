https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/watch-russian-soldiers-risk-their-lives-to-save-wounded-ukrainian-fighter-1115227019.html

Watch Russian Soldiers Risk Their Lives to Save Wounded Ukrainian Fighter

Watch Russian Soldiers Risk Their Lives to Save Wounded Ukrainian Fighter

Russian servicemen have once again demonstrated courage and mercy by saving a wounded surrendering Ukrainian trooper from Ukrainian fire.

2023-11-27T13:23+0000

2023-11-27T13:23+0000

2023-11-27T13:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

pow

russian defense ministry

russian forces

russian troops

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115227290_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f23a15ce76c9f496aa522624ce9cb8fb.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the troops rescuing a surrendered Ukrainian serviceman under fire from his own side near the village of Kleshcheyevka in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area. Despite the fact that many of the Ukrainian soldiers promote a neo-Nazi ideology, those who surrender have a right to live. Thus, one who was an enemy just a minute ago but is now an unarmed person in need of assistance will get help since the Russian troops always offer a helping hand.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Saving Wounded Ukrainian Soldier Saving Wounded Ukrainian Soldier 2023-11-27T13:23+0000 true PT1M44S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, save ukrainians