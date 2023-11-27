https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/watch-russian-soldiers-risk-their-lives-to-save-wounded-ukrainian-fighter-1115227019.html
Watch Russian Soldiers Risk Their Lives to Save Wounded Ukrainian Fighter
Russian servicemen have once again demonstrated courage and mercy by saving a wounded surrendering Ukrainian trooper from Ukrainian fire.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the troops rescuing a surrendered Ukrainian serviceman under fire from his own side near the village of Kleshcheyevka in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area. Despite the fact that many of the Ukrainian soldiers promote a neo-Nazi ideology, those who surrender have a right to live. Thus, one who was an enemy just a minute ago but is now an unarmed person in need of assistance will get help since the Russian troops always offer a helping hand.
