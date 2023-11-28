https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/flip-flop-after-mostly-uncritical-support-biden-allegedly-wants-israeli-restraint-1115270414.html

Flip-Flop: After Mostly Uncritical Support, Biden Allegedly Wants Israeli Restraint

Amidst dismal polling and fierce criticism from the Democratic Party’s base, US officials say they’re warning Israel against further deepening the humanitarian crisis the country has created in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Senior Biden administration officials have urged Israel to exercise restraint in their expected upcoming military incursion into southern Gaza, according to a report by the New York Times.The reporting, released Tuesday, suggests the White House wants to prevent a deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which international bodies like the UN have consistently labeled an “unfolding catastrophe.” Anonymous Biden officials claimed the US would be “ramping up humanitarian aid during the cease-fire that took effect last week,” according to the report.The officials also “expressed optimism” that humanitarian assistance could continue even after Israel resumes fighting. Israel was “receptive” to American demands to maintain access to water and power in southern Gaza and allow for hospitals and UN shelters to operate, according to the report.“Our team has prioritized getting… much-needed relief into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians there,” said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby recently. Kirby claimed Washington would “take advantage of every hour of every day that there’s a pause to try to help the people of Gaza.”But President Joe Biden has been mostly supportive of Israel’s military action in recent weeks after a lifelong political career of strong support for the US ally. In the days after Hamas’ October 7 operation in Israel, Biden repeated alleged atrocity propaganda that Palestinian fighters had beheaded Israeli babies during the attack.Sometime later, Biden publicly questioned reports of mass civilian casualties emanating from authorities in Gaza, which have proven to be accurate and verifiable in the past. The move forced him to apologize after a recent meeting where Muslim-American leaders slammed the US president’s apparent ambivalence over Palestinian suffering in Israel-occupied territories.Biden’s about-face comes as the Democratic Party has shown signs of fracturing in recent weeks over the issue of Israel. The reporting in the Times, which is often viewed as strongly supportive of Western military efforts, demonstrates the president’s attempts to assuage his political base while still ultimately supporting Israel’s purported effort to “destroy Hamas.”Netanyahu has adopted genocidal language regarding Palestinians in recent weeks, equating the fellow semitic peoples with the Biblical Amalekites. The Israelites were instructed to wipe out the enemy people according to Jewish legend, killing “men and women, children and infants.”The language has been adopted by other prominent Israeli politicians as well; recently Minister of the Knesset Michal Woldiger said, "They [the Palestinians] are Amalek and we need to erase them. We just need to wipe them off the face of the earth, because there is not a single gram, not a single speck, of humanity in what they did.""We saw burned babies, burned elderly, burned women,” Woldiger added. Recent reporting has shown that the charred corpses recovered after the October 7 Hamas attack were the result of indiscriminate Israeli shelling amidst the country’s chaotic response to the operation.But the reports played a key role in Israeli government attempts to dehumanize Palestinians amidst a military bombardment that has reportedly killed more than 15,000 in Gaza, including 6,000 children and 4,000 women.Recently, Florida Governor and US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said the United States should refuse entry of Palestinians into the United States, claiming the ethnic group are “all antisemitic.”The rhetoric demonstrates the social liberal rhetoric that has undergirded Western imperialism in recent decades, after a US invasion of Iraq staged to “spread democracy” and a 20-year occupation of Afghanistan frequently justified under the banner of improving conditions for women in the country.In recent days, Biden administration officials have claimed Israel should ensure electricity and water remain available to Palestinians in southern Gaza during their upcoming invasion of the area. Officials have also reportedly warned their Middle Eastern ally against impeding humanitarian efforts at hospitals and UN shelters.The Biden White House has remained mum on the question of Internet access for Gazans as Israel’s deadly military operation continues. In the immediate days after October 7, social media became an important way for Palestinians on the ground to share video and testimony directly from the besieged territory, with personalities such as racial justice advocate Shaun King amplifying Gazans’ on-the-ground journalism.Israel soon made attempts to ensure Palestinians in the Gaza Strip lost access to the internet. In recent days, US tech magnate Elon Musk has rejected calls to provide telecommunications services in Gaza via his Starlink satellite technology.

