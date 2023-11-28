https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/kremlin-on-natos-remark-on-escalation-with-russia-moscows-policy-guided-by-realities-1115249691.html
Kremlin on NATO's Remark on Escalation With Russia: Moscow's Policy Guided by Realities
Kremlin on NATO's Remark on Escalation With Russia: Moscow's Policy Guided by Realities
Russia is building its policy in accordance with the realities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on NATO's remark about preventing military escalation with Russia.
2023-11-28T11:10+0000
2023-11-28T11:10+0000
2023-11-28T11:10+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
moscow
russia
kremlin
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg
NATO considers Russia to be an enemy and was created as an instrument of confrontation and deterrence of Russia, the official told reporters, noting that the alliance is not currently abandoning these plans. Moscow understands the situation perfectly and builds its further policy precisely in accordance with these realities.On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance's main task, along with its military support to Ukraine, is to prevent a possible military escalation with Russia. On Contacts With OPEC+ PartnersRussian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to have any contacts with Saudi Arabia this week, Kremlin spokesman said.Russia is continuing its OPEC+ contacts, Peskov said.OPEC and OPEC+ member countries will meet this week, with events scheduled for November 30.Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council via videoconference from Sochi, Dmitry Peskov said. Sputnik will provide with a live broadcast of the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/opec-russias-share-in-oil-supplies-to-stay-at-some-48-by-2030-exceed-50-by-2050---iea-1114451060.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_268:0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a760c5f3b542d524bae8786062ad4323.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, military escalation with russia, russia is building its policy, escalation with russia.
dmitry peskov, military escalation with russia, russia is building its policy, escalation with russia.
Kremlin on NATO's Remark on Escalation With Russia: Moscow's Policy Guided by Realities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is building its policy in accordance with the realities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on NATO's remark about preventing military escalation with Russia.
NATO considers Russia to be an enemy and was created as an instrument of confrontation and deterrence of Russia, the official told reporters, noting that the alliance is not currently abandoning these plans. Moscow understands the situation perfectly and builds its further policy precisely in accordance with these realities.
On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance's main task, along with its military support to Ukraine
, is to prevent a possible military escalation with Russia.
On Contacts With OPEC+ Partners
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to have any contacts with Saudi Arabia this week, Kremlin spokesman said.
Russia is continuing its OPEC+ contacts, Peskov said.
"For now, no telephone contacts are planned this week," Peskov said, adding that Russia remains in contact with OPEC+ member countries ahead of the OPEC and OPEC+ meetings scheduled for November 30.
OPEC and OPEC+ member countries will meet this week, with events scheduled for November 30.
Vladimir Putin
will take part in the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council via videoconference from Sochi, Dmitry Peskov said. Sputnik will provide with a live broadcast of the event.