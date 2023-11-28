https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/kremlin-on-natos-remark-on-escalation-with-russia-moscows-policy-guided-by-realities-1115249691.html

Kremlin on NATO's Remark on Escalation With Russia: Moscow's Policy Guided by Realities

Russia is building its policy in accordance with the realities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on NATO's remark about preventing military escalation with Russia.

NATO considers Russia to be an enemy and was created as an instrument of confrontation and deterrence of Russia, the official told reporters, noting that the alliance is not currently abandoning these plans. Moscow understands the situation perfectly and builds its further policy precisely in accordance with these realities.On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance's main task, along with its military support to Ukraine, is to prevent a possible military escalation with Russia. On Contacts With OPEC+ PartnersRussian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to have any contacts with Saudi Arabia this week, Kremlin spokesman said.Russia is continuing its OPEC+ contacts, Peskov said.OPEC and OPEC+ member countries will meet this week, with events scheduled for November 30.Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council via videoconference from Sochi, Dmitry Peskov said. Sputnik will provide with a live broadcast of the event.

