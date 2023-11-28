https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/president-of-iraqs-kurdistan-seeks-efficient-working-relations-with-baghdad---adviser-1115269874.html

President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Seeks Efficient Working Relations With Baghdad - Adviser

The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, is seeking effective working ties between the region and Baghdad as it will not only benefit the stability of Iraq but the Middle East, a senior adviser said.

“President Barzani would like to have an effective and amicable working relationship with Baghdad, to not only benefit the economic and political stability of Iraq, but to also support the stability of the Middle East as a whole,” Osman said, commenting on the prospects of the resumption of crude exports from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to Turkiye that have been paused since March. In addition, the senior adviser underlined that it is crucial for Iraqi leaders to “revisit the fundamental principles of cooperation” to resolve the ongoing dispute. “The political parties in Iraq need to be willing to work together to establish the laws set out by the country’s Constitution and co-operate to execute the Constitution effectively, to its full extent,” Osman added.

