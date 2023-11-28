https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/president-of-iraqs-kurdistan-seeks-efficient-working-relations-with-baghdad---adviser-1115269874.html
President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Seeks Efficient Working Relations With Baghdad - Adviser
President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Seeks Efficient Working Relations With Baghdad - Adviser
The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, is seeking effective working ties between the region and Baghdad as it will not only benefit the stability of Iraq but the Middle East, a senior adviser said.
2023-11-28T20:38+0000
2023-11-28T20:38+0000
2023-11-28T20:36+0000
world
middle east
nechirvan barzani
kurdistan
iraq
baghdad
kurdistan regional government (krg)
diplomatic ties
political ties
bilateral ties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107048/95/1070489587_0:78:1080:686_1920x0_80_0_0_835b4c2ef9114a4bb78116f9de922681.jpg
“President Barzani would like to have an effective and amicable working relationship with Baghdad, to not only benefit the economic and political stability of Iraq, but to also support the stability of the Middle East as a whole,” Osman said, commenting on the prospects of the resumption of crude exports from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to Turkiye that have been paused since March. In addition, the senior adviser underlined that it is crucial for Iraqi leaders to “revisit the fundamental principles of cooperation” to resolve the ongoing dispute. “The political parties in Iraq need to be willing to work together to establish the laws set out by the country’s Constitution and co-operate to execute the Constitution effectively, to its full extent,” Osman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/turkiye-expects-to-discover-new-oil-field-near-border-with-iraq--reports-1111111754.html
kurdistan
iraq
baghdad
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107048/95/1070489587_85:0:1045:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d7afdc5578834b71381d18a7d02d3681.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
who is nechirvan barzani, ties between kurdistan and baghdad, middle east stability,
who is nechirvan barzani, ties between kurdistan and baghdad, middle east stability,
President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Seeks Efficient Working Relations With Baghdad - Adviser
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, would like an effective working relationship between the region and Baghdad as it will not only benefit the stability of Iraq but the Middle East as a whole, senior adviser to KRG President Nuri Osman told Sputnik.
“President Barzani would like to have an effective and amicable working relationship with Baghdad, to not only benefit the economic and political stability of Iraq, but to also support the stability of the Middle East as a whole,” Osman said, commenting on the prospects of the resumption of crude exports from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to Turkiye that have been paused since March.
In addition, the senior adviser underlined that it is crucial for Iraqi leaders to “revisit the fundamental principles of cooperation” to resolve the ongoing dispute.
“The political parties in Iraq need to be willing to work together to establish the laws set out by the country’s Constitution and co-operate to execute the Constitution effectively, to its full extent,” Osman added.
In March, Turkiye halted the flow of Kurdish oil through the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline. It came after the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq in a long-running legal battle.
The arbitration court found that Turkiye had violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government to export oil to the port of Ceyhan without Baghdad's consent.