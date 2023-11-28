International
Senior Official Confirms Iran Buying Russian Mi-28 Helicopters, Su-35 Jets - Reports
Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi has confirmed that Tehran finalized plans for the delivery of Su-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 jet trainers from Russia, Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday.
Farahi told the news agency that the three advanced military aircraft were to join Iran's fleet and that the process was underway. In March, Iran's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik that the country had finalized a deal to purchase Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, but information on the number of aircraft and the timing of their delivery has been classified. The mission did not specify when the deal was finalized nor when and how many aircraft were to be delivered from Russia.
10:52 GMT 28.11.2023
A Russian Su-35S fighter jet fires what appears to be an R-37M ultra-long-range air-to-air missile in a promotional video by the Russian Ministry of Defense
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi has confirmed that Tehran finalized plans for the delivery of Su-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 jet trainers from Russia, Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday.
Farahi told the news agency that the three advanced military aircraft were to join Iran's fleet and that the process was underway.
In March, Iran's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik that the country had finalized a deal to purchase Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, but information on the number of aircraft and the timing of their delivery has been classified.
The mission did not specify when the deal was finalized nor when and how many aircraft were to be delivered from Russia.
