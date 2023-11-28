https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/senior-official-confirms-iran-buying-russian-mi-28-helicopters-su-35-jets---reports-1115250471.html

Senior Official Confirms Iran Buying Russian Mi-28 Helicopters, Su-35 Jets - Reports

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi has confirmed that Tehran finalized plans for the delivery of Su-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 jet trainers from Russia, Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday.

Farahi told the news agency that the three advanced military aircraft were to join Iran's fleet and that the process was underway. In March, Iran's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik that the country had finalized a deal to purchase Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, but information on the number of aircraft and the timing of their delivery has been classified. The mission did not specify when the deal was finalized nor when and how many aircraft were to be delivered from Russia.

