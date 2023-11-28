https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/shooting-heard-in-gaza-strip-despite-extension-of-truce---eyewitnesses-1115246486.html

Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses

Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses

Intense gunfire is heard in the eastern and northern part of Gaza City on Tuesday morning despite the extension of the truce, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

"Intense shooting is taking place in the east and north of Gaza [City], in the Sheikh Radwan district, and on the coast," one of the eyewitnesses said. Israeli Air Force planes appeared in the skies over the northern Gaza Strip, they said.On Friday morning, the sides declared a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,300 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

