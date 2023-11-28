https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/shooting-heard-in-gaza-strip-despite-extension-of-truce---eyewitnesses-1115246486.html
Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses
Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses
Intense gunfire is heard in the eastern and northern part of Gaza City on Tuesday morning despite the extension of the truce, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.
2023-11-28T06:59+0000
2023-11-28T06:59+0000
2023-11-28T06:59+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
gaza
gaza strip
middle east
israel
israeli air force (iaf)
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888581_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_277f80eaf9d628b9e8615a947b990990.jpg
"Intense shooting is taking place in the east and north of Gaza [City], in the Sheikh Radwan district, and on the coast," one of the eyewitnesses said. Israeli Air Force planes appeared in the skies over the northern Gaza Strip, they said.On Friday morning, the sides declared a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,300 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/twenty-trucks-with-medical-supplies-cross-into-gaza-strip---egyptian-red-crescent-1114381613.html
gaza
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0b/1114888581_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f03250b00b9f3f8b547672bd7516f0c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza strip, extension of truce, intense gunfire
gaza strip, extension of truce, intense gunfire
Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Intense gunfire is heard in the eastern and northern part of Gaza City on Tuesday morning despite the extension of the truce, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.
"Intense shooting is taking place in the east and north of Gaza [City], in the Sheikh Radwan district, and on the coast," one of the eyewitnesses said.
Israeli Air Force planes appeared in the skies over the northern Gaza Strip
, they said.
On Friday morning, the sides declared a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,300 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.