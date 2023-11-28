International
BREAKING: 'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
Putin made the comments in an address before the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed up by Russian Orthodox
Russia is at the forefront of the creation of a fair, stable world order, and the latter's creation will be impossible without a sovereign Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said."I would like to emphasize that without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible," Putin said in a video address to the World Russian People's Council on Tuesday.
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin

Putin made the comments in an address before the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed up by Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.
Russia is at the forefront of the creation of a fair, stable world order, and the latter's creation will be impossible without a sovereign Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said.
"I would like to emphasize that without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible," Putin said in a video address to the World Russian People's Council on Tuesday.
