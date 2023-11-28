https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/strong-stable-world-order-impossible-without-a-sovereign-russia-putin-1115258288.html
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
Putin made the comments in an address before the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed up by Russian Orthodox... 28.11.2023, Sputnik International
2023-11-28T13:39+0000
2023-11-28T13:39+0000
2023-11-28T13:48+0000
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114285122_0:93:3310:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1c63a481e26989ff929aac86cd72f1.jpg
Russia is at the forefront of the creation of a fair, stable world order, and the latter's creation will be impossible without a sovereign Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said."I would like to emphasize that without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible," Putin said in a video address to the World Russian People's Council on Tuesday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114285122_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da0c1ea53ed6eb2b770de01684bc5264.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
13:39 GMT 28.11.2023 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 28.11.2023)
Being updated
Putin made the comments in an address before the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed up by Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.
Russia is at the forefront of the creation of a fair, stable world order, and the latter's creation will be impossible without a sovereign Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said.
"I would like to emphasize that without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible," Putin said in a video address to the World Russian People's Council on Tuesday.