Tehran Conference: 80 Years Since Meeting That Changed Course of WWII

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Tehran Conference (November 28, 1943 – December 1, 1943). The extraordinary significance of this event (codenamed Eureka) was forever inscribed in diplomatic history books.

Tehran hosted the very first meeting of the "Big Three" Allied leaders, Joseph Stalin (Soviet Union), Franklin D. Roosevelt (US), and Winston Churchill (UK). The lofty idea of fighting against a common enemy is what brought the three nations together.The Big Three met against the backdrop of monumental victories of the Soviet Red Army, which had liberated over half of its Nazi-occupied territory.Both US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill recognized the indisputable fact that the Soviet Union not only had its own national interests, but also the might to defend them on the battlefield.Despite the fact that in many ways the leaders held opposing beliefs and ideals, the Tehran Conference saw the Western Allies' affirm their commitment to opening a second front against Nazi Germany in 1944 (Operation Overlord). The Conference also addressed the Allies' relations with Turkiye and Iran, operations in Yugoslavia and Japan, and the envisaged the subsequent post-war world order.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the meeting of the Allies.

