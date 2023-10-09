https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/battle-of-caucasus-80th-anniversary-of-red-armys-liberation-1114034943.html

Battle of Caucasus: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Liberation

On October 9, 1943, the Red Army of the Soviet Union won the Battle of the Caucasus, liberating the region from the Nazi invaders. The fighting for the Caucasus was a series of clashes which lasted for 442 days in total, becoming the longest battle of the Great Patriotic War, as well as the World War II (WWII).

The Battle of the Caucasus started on July 25, 1942, with the Nazi invasion. Germany was planning to capture the Taman Peninsula and Kuban, as well as the Caucasian republics of the USSR in order to seize the oil fields. The region was producing 80 percent of all fuel and grease in the Soviet Union during the war, meaning that securing this region could paralyze the Red Army.The Battle of the Caucasus unfolded in an extremely difficult situation for the Red Army. In the spring of 1942, Hitler set his troops the task of depriving the USSR of the main manufacturing facilities in the south of the country and, most importantly, to seize the Caucasian oil, without which the German war machine was doomed to be defeated. As a result, the main enemy forces were concentrated on the southern section of the Soviet-German front.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how the Caucasus was liberated by the Red Army!

