https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/the-west-has-lost-confidence-political-dysfunction-in-ukraine-may-cost-zelensky-his-job---analyst-1115244616.html

‘The West Has Lost Confidence’: Political Dysfunction in Ukraine May Cost Zelensky His Job - Analyst

‘The West Has Lost Confidence’: Political Dysfunction in Ukraine May Cost Zelensky His Job - Analyst

Analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits crew Monday to discuss the ongoing political drama in the country in the wake of the country’s failed counteroffensive this year.

2023-11-28T03:56+0000

2023-11-28T03:56+0000

2023-11-28T03:56+0000

analysis

world politics

russia

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114898477_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d056db3b3f705748db3b28e13a57d654.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on thin ice.That’s the conclusion of international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits crew Monday to discuss the ongoing political drama in the country in the wake of the country’s failed counteroffensive this year.“He fears another Maidan… he fears a coup,” said Sleboda, referring to the 2014 protests that saw far-right mobs drive elected president Viktor Yanukovych out of Ukraine. The unrest, openly backed by Western powers, was supported by only a minority of the Ukrainian population but succeeded in firmly shifting the politics of the country towards a Russophobic stance.Sleboda believes the primary challenger to Zelensky’s power is Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the current commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military. Political forces inside and outside the country may be coalescing around Zaluzhnyi as an alternative to Zelensky’s leadership, according to Sleboda.Aware of the threat, Zelensky “has replaced several of Zaluzhnyi’s generals in the past weeks – fired them – without any consultations with him,” said Sleboda. The analyst also noted the recent death of Major Gennadiy Chastyakov, a top aide to Zaluzhnyi, who was killed earlier this month when a grenade given to him as a birthday gift exploded. Sleboda speculates that the strange incident may have been a “political hit by Zelensky’s administration.”“Most of the Ukrainian social media channels believe it was a political hit, a warning to Zaluzhnyi,” said Sleboda.Zelensky has faced criticism over Ukraine’s counteroffensive earlier this year which failed to significantly challenge Russian forces as the country’s special military operation in Ukraine continues. Sleboda noted recent comments by Zelensky’s officials in US media calling the Ukrainian president “delusional.”Host Michelle Witte noted the damage to morale in the Ukrainian armed forces caused by the chronic political dysfunction, saying “constant purges of relatively high ranking military officers during war would seem to perhaps have a negative effect on your war effort.”Sleboda agreed, claiming President Zelensky’s western backers are looking for a way to replace the Ukrainian leader.“It seems quite obvious to me that the US and in general the West has lost confidence in Zelensky and they’re trying to find a way to replace him with Zaluzhnyi without another blatantly obvious US-backed coup in the country so soon after the last one,” said Sleboda, referring to widely-reported evidence of US involvement in the 2014 ouster of Yanukovych.Sleboda’s analysis comes amidst recent comments by a senior Ukrainian MP lamenting that the country’s military leadership “has been unable to provide a [strategic] plan for 2024.” The country’s Western backers have reportedly encouraged Ukraine to draft the elderly, teenagers, and women into the army.Sleboda also commented on the state of politics in the Netherlands, where the party of populist rightwing figure Geert Wilders recently won elections.“He [Wilders] has also come out publicly as being against aid for Ukraine, which is the big foreign policy kicker against the Western orthodoxy,” said Sleboda.“That gets interesting from an international perspective,” said Sleboda, speculating that the politician’s support (or lack thereof) for the Western proxy conflict against Russia may ultimately be more important to leaders than his controversial anti-immigrant views.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, western powers, military, russia, ukraine, world politics