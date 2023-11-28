International
BREAKING: Russian MoD Fears Ukraine May Resort to Biological Warfare Following Counteroffensive's Failure
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/watch-full-video-of-putins-address-to-world-russian-peoples-council-1115259864.html
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to World Russian People's Council
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to World Russian People's Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
2023-11-28T15:17+0000
2023-11-28T15:17+0000
russia
vladimir putin
world
russia
world russian people's council
russian orthodox church
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115260045_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2ef95de8fdae6744d5adb4133fcd9f7b.jpg
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president.Vladimir Putin touched upon the fact that national sovereignty is at the epicenter of building a more just and stable world order. The president touched on the rise of Russophobia and other forms of racism and neo-Nazism among the Western ruling elites.President Putin also emphasized the unique role of the Russian World in "blocking the path of those who claim world domination and exceptionalism."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/strong-stable-world-order-impossible-without-a-sovereign-russia-putin-1115258288.html
world
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Full speech of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during the World Russian People's Council.
Full speech of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during the World Russian People's Council.
2023-11-28T15:17+0000
true
PT22M00S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115260045_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a4a71fb896259174444ea4a2b328bb9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, russian president, vladimir putin, putin, russia, world russian people's council, patriarch kirill, russian orthodox church
russian president vladimir putin, russian president, vladimir putin, putin, russia, world russian people's council, patriarch kirill, russian orthodox church

Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to World Russian People's Council

15:17 GMT 28.11.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president.
Vladimir Putin touched upon the fact that national sovereignty is at the epicenter of building a more just and stable world order. The president touched on the rise of Russophobia and other forms of racism and neo-Nazism among the Western ruling elites.
President Putin also emphasized the unique role of the Russian World in "blocking the path of those who claim world domination and exceptionalism."
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
13:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала