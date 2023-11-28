https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/watch-full-video-of-putins-address-to-world-russian-peoples-council-1115259864.html
Watch Full Video of Putin’s Address to World Russian People's Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum headed by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president.Vladimir Putin touched upon the fact that national sovereignty is at the epicenter of building a more just and stable world order. The president touched on the rise of Russophobia and other forms of racism and neo-Nazism among the Western ruling elites.President Putin also emphasized the unique role of the Russian World in "blocking the path of those who claim world domination and exceptionalism."
Sputnik brings you the full speech of the Russian president.
Vladimir Putin touched upon the fact that national sovereignty is at the epicenter of building a more just and stable world order. The president touched on the rise of Russophobia and other forms of racism and neo-Nazism among the Western ruling elites.
President Putin also emphasized the unique role of the Russian World in "blocking the path of those who claim world domination and exceptionalism."