Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Mi-28N Choppers Decimate Ukrainian Strongholds in Special Op Zone
The Mi-28N is an all-weather Russian military attack helicopter, able to operate both day and night, and has demonstrated its enhanced capabilities over the course of the special military operation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Mi-28N helicopters carrying out surgical strikes on Ukrainian strongholds and their military equipment. During the combat missions, Russian pilots launched missile at the Ukrainian military's fortified points.Additionally, the MoD clarified that Russian defense aviation is also engaged in escorting military convoys, destroying the enemy’s armed vehicles, delivering landing troops, and military cargo, as well as ensuring aerial tactical support to all Russian units in the special operation zone.
Watch Russian Mi-28N Choppers Decimate Ukrainian Strongholds in Special Op Zone

The Mi-28N is an all-weather Russian military attack helicopter, able to operate both day and night, and has demonstrated its enhanced capabilities over the course of the special military operation.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Mi-28N helicopters carrying out surgical strikes on Ukrainian strongholds and their military equipment. During the combat missions, Russian pilots launched missile at the Ukrainian military's fortified points.
“As a result of the combat operation, [Russian troops] destroyed a command post and armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian army,” the official MoD statement reads.
Additionally, the MoD clarified that Russian defense aviation is also engaged in escorting military convoys, destroying the enemy’s armed vehicles, delivering landing troops, and military cargo, as well as ensuring aerial tactical support to all Russian units in the special operation zone.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russia's Ka-29 & Mi-8 Choppers Unleash Firepower Near Crimean Coast
24 November, 11:29 GMT
