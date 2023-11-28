International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/where-does-israel-buy-its-weapons-from-1115267784.html
Where Does Israel Buy Its Weapons From?
Where Does Israel Buy Its Weapons From?
The extended Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal has called into question whether the aid requested by Biden will be relevant by the time it clears Congress. What share of its arms does Israel get from its top ally?
2023-11-28T20:04+0000
2023-11-28T20:02+0000
military
israel
tel aviv
germany
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
military & intelligence
middle east
isaac herzog
stockholm international peace research institute (sipri)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105744/02/1057440216_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_41f1895bea638af58605c4c5d46e4305.jpg
Sputnik has already explored the capabilities of Israel’s military-industrial complex in detail, pointing to the nation’s status as a major regional powerhouse when it comes to the development and production of advanced armaments, rivaled only by Iran.The Israeli defense sector produces a broad array of armaments, from small arms and radio equipment, drones and remote-control weapons platforms, to main battle tanks, air and missile defense systems and even nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Israel is also a major arms exporter – selling over $12.5 billion in weapons to nearly a dozen foreign buyers last year, with top clients including India, Azerbaijan, the Philippines and the United States.But unlike established defense giants such as Russia and the US, Israel is not capable of developing and producing all of its military’s weaponry independently. For this reason, Tel Aviv has come to rely on its highly symbiotic (and some might say opportunistic) relationship with Washington when it comes to arms imports, with American defense contractors getting guaranteed contracts, Israel enjoying billions in what are effectively free weapons, and ordinary American taxpayers left holding the bill.“Mr. President, for the people of Israel, there’s only one thing better than having a true friend like you standing with Israel, and that is having you standing in Israel,” an emotional Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Joe Biden during his trip to Israel in mid-October.A year earlier, during a visit to the US by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Biden repeated his favorite Israel-related line, that “if there were not an Israel, we’d have to invent one.” The second part of the quote, which Biden has been selectively using since at least the mid-1980s going back to his days as a senator, is “...to make sure our interests were preserved”.Who's Arming Israel?Given this close relationship, it should come as no surprise the United States accounts for the vast majority of Israeli arms imports - a whopping 92% from 2017 to 2021. According to figures compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Germany accounted for 6.9% of Israeli arms purchases over the same period, with Italy third with 1.0%. In other words, according to SIPRI's calculations, between 2017 and 2021, just three countries accounted for 99.9% of the Middle Eastern nation’s arms imports.Across a longer timeframe, from 2011 to 2020, SIPRI determined the US accounted for 70.2% of Israeli imports of major conventional weapons, with Germany, Italy and Canada rounding out the top four with about 23.9%, 5.9% and 0.05%, respectively.Smaller contracts, consisting of spare parts, small arms and light weapons systems, have also traditionally been dominated by US suppliers, which penned some $8.7 billion in arms agreements with Israel from 2015 to 2019, according to research by the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT). Over the same period, Germany, the UK, and Italy issued licenses for arms sales to Tel Aviv worth $944 million, $474.5 million and $374.5 million, respectively.What Kind of Bang Does Israel Get for Its Buck?More than any other field, Israel depends on US weaponry to assure the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including the service's new F-35I Adir fleet (Tel Aviv ultimately expects to get 75 of the fifth-generation jets). Israel has been reliant on the US for the IAF's needs for over 50 years, buying and modifying hundreds of Boeing F-15 Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles, and General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons over the years. US aircraft dominate Israel’s fleet of utility, electronic intelligence, transport and aerial refueling planes, and its chopper inventories, including the Bell AH-1 Cobra, the Boeing AH-64 Apache, and Sikorsky CH-53 and S-70 lineup of combat and transport helicopters.Northrup Grumman subsidiary Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, generously built Israel’s fleet of Sa’ar 5-class navy corvettes. And Israel’s Rafael Defense System got help from Raytheon to build its Iron Dome anti-rocket and drone system.Less costly and flashy but no less significant weapons made in the USA and delivered to Israel include an array of submachine guns, assault and sniper rifles, M60 general-purpose and Browning M2 heavy machine guns, M72 LAW 66-mm shoulder-launched rocket systems, M203, Mk 19 and Mk 47 grenade launchers, and TOW anti-tank missiles.On the vehicles front, the US has sold M113 APCs, Humvees, M35 and HEMTT trucks, and Caterpillar bulldozers, excavators and wheeled loaders, which Israel has armored up and sent to level buildings suspected of being used by Palestinian militants or members of their families.Additional equipment includes the M88 recovery vehicles, customized M109 155-mm self-propelled howitzers, modified M270 multiple launch rocket systems (which Israel has altered to be compatible with Israeli-made rockets), and MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.The list of weaponry sold to Israel by other countries besides the US is far more modest, and includes arms such as the German-made Heckler &amp; Koch P11 underwater pistols used by Israeli special forces, Italian-made Beretta M1951 pistols, Belgian FN MAG machine guns, German Mauser 86SR sniper rifles, customized British-Israeli MDT David utility vehicles, and German Unimog 437 heavy trucks. In the air, Israel relies on German-made G-120 and Italian Aermacchi M-346 Master trainer jets, and a handful of French-made Eurocopter Panther maritime patrol helicopters.At sea, along with its US-built Sa’ar 5-class corvettes, Israel has taken delivery of four German-made missile launching corvettes known as the Sa’ar 6, plus Germany’s Dolphin 1 and Dolphin 2 diesel-electric submarines, which in addition to torpedoes are also capable of launching nuclear-armed cruise missiles (formally, Israel neither confirms nor denies possessing such weapons).American Taxpayers' GenerosityThe best thing about Israel’s weapons contracts with the United States is that the majority are effectively given to the Middle Eastern nation free of charge. Between 1948 and 2023, the United States provided Israel with over $260 billion in military and economic assistance, plus at least $10 billion more for the joint development of weapons like the Iron Dome.The US has devoted over $3 billion in aid to Israel like clockwork since 2004, including some $3.2 billion in 2022. Amid the Gaza crisis, Biden more recently asked Congress for a whopping $14.3 billion in additional assistance, which if passed would be the largest funding package to Israel since at least 1979.Over 99% of the US assistance to Israel is of a military nature, with spending effectively a win-win proposition for the Israeli government, which needs to spend less of its own money on arms purchased abroad and can subsequently redirect cash to other priorities, like health care, and for American defense contractors, who are assured steady, guaranteed, subsidized orders courtesy of Uncle Sam.In fact, the only party that loses from the arrangement is the ordinary US taxpayer, which is left picking up the tab for Israel’s defense, and facing the ever-growing danger of the US defaulting and obliterating the economy as America's national debt inches toward $34 trillion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/live-updates-more-aid-trucks-enter-gaza-amid-israel-hamas-ceasefire-1115223765.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/israels-defense-industry-can-tel-aviv-survive-without-american-weapons-1114097192.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/how-taxpayer-money-is-squandered-on-obama-era-power-plant-at-us-baghdad-embassy-1115256454.html
israel
tel aviv
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105744/02/1057440216_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_c83a9d9bcc142a8fe7f09b16761e6f0e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, weapons, arms, guns, bombs, missiles, united states, funding, assistance, aid, purchase, manufacture, made, usa, who else chips in to israel aid, what share of its arms does israel get from its top ally
israel, weapons, arms, guns, bombs, missiles, united states, funding, assistance, aid, purchase, manufacture, made, usa, who else chips in to israel aid, what share of its arms does israel get from its top ally

Where Does Israel Buy Its Weapons From?

20:04 GMT 28.11.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli F-35
Israeli F-35 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement was extended on Tuesday, calling into question whether the $14.3 billion in US aid requested by President Joe Biden will even be relevant by the time it passes through Congress. What share of its arms does Israel get from its top ally? Who else chips in? We’ve sorted through the data.
Sputnik has already explored the capabilities of Israel’s military-industrial complex in detail, pointing to the nation’s status as a major regional powerhouse when it comes to the development and production of advanced armaments, rivaled only by Iran.
The Israeli defense sector produces a broad array of armaments, from small arms and radio equipment, drones and remote-control weapons platforms, to main battle tanks, air and missile defense systems and even nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Israel is also a major arms exporter – selling over $12.5 billion in weapons to nearly a dozen foreign buyers last year, with top clients including India, Azerbaijan, the Philippines and the United States.
But unlike established defense giants such as Russia and the US, Israel is not capable of developing and producing all of its military’s weaponry independently. For this reason, Tel Aviv has come to rely on its highly symbiotic (and some might say opportunistic) relationship with Washington when it comes to arms imports, with American defense contractors getting guaranteed contracts, Israel enjoying billions in what are effectively free weapons, and ordinary American taxpayers left holding the bill.
“Mr. President, for the people of Israel, there’s only one thing better than having a true friend like you standing with Israel, and that is having you standing in Israel,” an emotional Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Joe Biden during his trip to Israel in mid-October.
A year earlier, during a visit to the US by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Biden repeated his favorite Israel-related line, that “if there were not an Israel, we’d have to invent one.” The second part of the quote, which Biden has been selectively using since at least the mid-1980s going back to his days as a senator, is “...to make sure our interests were preserved”.
A convoy of trucks carrying fuel and aid drive in Gaza City's Zeitoun district on November 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2023
World
LIVE UPDATES: Israel and Hamas Extend Ceasefire by Two Days
Yesterday, 05:08 GMT

Who's Arming Israel?

Given this close relationship, it should come as no surprise the United States accounts for the vast majority of Israeli arms imports - a whopping 92% from 2017 to 2021. According to figures compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Germany accounted for 6.9% of Israeli arms purchases over the same period, with Italy third with 1.0%. In other words, according to SIPRI's calculations, between 2017 and 2021, just three countries accounted for 99.9% of the Middle Eastern nation’s arms imports.
© Photo : Stockholm International Peace Research InstitutePortion of chart showing Israeli arms imports by country, 2017-2021.
Portion of chart showing Israeli arms imports by country, 2017-2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
Portion of chart showing Israeli arms imports by country, 2017-2021.
© Photo : Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Across a longer timeframe, from 2011 to 2020, SIPRI determined the US accounted for 70.2% of Israeli imports of major conventional weapons, with Germany, Italy and Canada rounding out the top four with about 23.9%, 5.9% and 0.05%, respectively.
Smaller contracts, consisting of spare parts, small arms and light weapons systems, have also traditionally been dominated by US suppliers, which penned some $8.7 billion in arms agreements with Israel from 2015 to 2019, according to research by the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT). Over the same period, Germany, the UK, and Italy issued licenses for arms sales to Tel Aviv worth $944 million, $474.5 million and $374.5 million, respectively.
© Photo : Campaign Against Arms Trade chartIsraeli imports of spare parts for military equipment, small arms and light weapons, and other equipment.
Israeli imports of spare parts for military equipment, small arms and light weapons, and other equipment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
Israeli imports of spare parts for military equipment, small arms and light weapons, and other equipment.
© Photo : Campaign Against Arms Trade chart
What Kind of Bang Does Israel Get for Its Buck?
More than any other field, Israel depends on US weaponry to assure the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including the service's new F-35I Adir fleet (Tel Aviv ultimately expects to get 75 of the fifth-generation jets).
Israel has been reliant on the US for the IAF's needs for over 50 years, buying and modifying hundreds of Boeing F-15 Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles, and General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons over the years. US aircraft dominate Israel’s fleet of utility, electronic intelligence, transport and aerial refueling planes, and its chopper inventories, including the Bell AH-1 Cobra, the Boeing AH-64 Apache, and Sikorsky CH-53 and S-70 lineup of combat and transport helicopters.
Northrup Grumman subsidiary Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, generously built Israel’s fleet of Sa’ar 5-class navy corvettes. And Israel’s Rafael Defense System got help from Raytheon to build its Iron Dome anti-rocket and drone system.
Less costly and flashy but no less significant weapons made in the USA and delivered to Israel include an array of submachine guns, assault and sniper rifles, M60 general-purpose and Browning M2 heavy machine guns, M72 LAW 66-mm shoulder-launched rocket systems, M203, Mk 19 and Mk 47 grenade launchers, and TOW anti-tank missiles.
On the vehicles front, the US has sold M113 APCs, Humvees, M35 and HEMTT trucks, and Caterpillar bulldozers, excavators and wheeled loaders, which Israel has armored up and sent to level buildings suspected of being used by Palestinian militants or members of their families.
Additional equipment includes the M88 recovery vehicles, customized M109 155-mm self-propelled howitzers, modified M270 multiple launch rocket systems (which Israel has altered to be compatible with Israeli-made rockets), and MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.
Concept of Arrow-4, a new Israeli anti-missile missile being developed by IAI. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
Military
Israel’s Defense Industry: Can Tel Aviv Survive Without American Weapons?
11 October, 16:51 GMT
The list of weaponry sold to Israel by other countries besides the US is far more modest, and includes arms such as the German-made Heckler & Koch P11 underwater pistols used by Israeli special forces, Italian-made Beretta M1951 pistols, Belgian FN MAG machine guns, German Mauser 86SR sniper rifles, customized British-Israeli MDT David utility vehicles, and German Unimog 437 heavy trucks.
In the air, Israel relies on German-made G-120 and Italian Aermacchi M-346 Master trainer jets, and a handful of French-made Eurocopter Panther maritime patrol helicopters.
At sea, along with its US-built Sa’ar 5-class corvettes, Israel has taken delivery of four German-made missile launching corvettes known as the Sa’ar 6, plus Germany’s Dolphin 1 and Dolphin 2 diesel-electric submarines, which in addition to torpedoes are also capable of launching nuclear-armed cruise missiles (formally, Israel neither confirms nor denies possessing such weapons).
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZThe German-made INS Rahav, the fifth Israeli Navy submarine, arrives at the military port of Haifa, file photo.
The German-made INS Rahav, the fifth Israeli Navy submarine, arrives at the military port of Haifa on January 12, 2016. In September 2015, Israel received delivery of the fourth Dolphin 2 class submarines from Germany. A third of the cost was funded by Germany as part of its military aid to Israel. The submarines, the most sophisticated in Israel's fleet, can be equipped with missiles armed with nuclear warheads. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
The German-made INS Rahav, the fifth Israeli Navy submarine, arrives at the military port of Haifa, file photo.
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ

American Taxpayers' Generosity

The best thing about Israel’s weapons contracts with the United States is that the majority are effectively given to the Middle Eastern nation free of charge. Between 1948 and 2023, the United States provided Israel with over $260 billion in military and economic assistance, plus at least $10 billion more for the joint development of weapons like the Iron Dome.
The US has devoted over $3 billion in aid to Israel like clockwork since 2004, including some $3.2 billion in 2022. Amid the Gaza crisis, Biden more recently asked Congress for a whopping $14.3 billion in additional assistance, which if passed would be the largest funding package to Israel since at least 1979.
© Photo : Screenshot / foreignassistance.govforeignassistance.gov map and chart showing extent of US aid to Israel over the years.
foreignassistance.gov map and chart showing extent of US aid to Israel over the years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
foreignassistance.gov map and chart showing extent of US aid to Israel over the years.
© Photo : Screenshot / foreignassistance.gov
Over 99% of the US assistance to Israel is of a military nature, with spending effectively a win-win proposition for the Israeli government, which needs to spend less of its own money on arms purchased abroad and can subsequently redirect cash to other priorities, like health care, and for American defense contractors, who are assured steady, guaranteed, subsidized orders courtesy of Uncle Sam.
In fact, the only party that loses from the arrangement is the ordinary US taxpayer, which is left picking up the tab for Israel’s defense, and facing the ever-growing danger of the US defaulting and obliterating the economy as America's national debt inches toward $34 trillion.
The new Embassy of the United States in Baghdad, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
Americas
How Taxpayer Money is Squandered on Obama-Era Power Plant at US Baghdad Embassy
13:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала