https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/around-one-third-of-britons-in-favor-of-uk-rejoining-eu-poll-finds-1115290709.html

Around One-Third of Britons in Favor of UK Rejoining EU, Poll Finds

Around One-Third of Britons in Favor of UK Rejoining EU, Poll Finds

Over 70% of people in the United Kingdom want their country to have stronger ties with the European Union, but only 31% support resuming its membership in the bloc, a poll by YouGov showed on Wednesday.

2023-11-29T20:03+0000

2023-11-29T20:03+0000

2023-11-29T20:01+0000

world

europe

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

yougov

brexit

brexit worries

polling data

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309202_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_ec900992d87d50a16b5a852e24279719.jpg

Stronger ties with the EU is something supported by 72% of respondents. At the same time, 30% are in favor of the UK increasing trade with the bloc without joining the single market, while another 11% support joining the single market but without an EU membership. The poll also found that 10% want to keep the UK's relations with the EU at the current level and 9% think the UK should downscale its ties with the bloc. More than half of respondents, 52%, believe that the withdrawal of the UK from the EU was a wrong decision, and only 34% share the opposite view, according to the YouGov survey. The poll was conducted among 2,138 adults from November 24-26.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/eus-von-der-leyen-says-brexit-was-mistake-for-next-generations-to-fix-1115287688.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk leaves european union, what is brexit, what was uk's leave campaign