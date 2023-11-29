https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/around-one-third-of-britons-in-favor-of-uk-rejoining-eu-poll-finds-1115290709.html
Around One-Third of Britons in Favor of UK Rejoining EU, Poll Finds
Over 70% of people in the United Kingdom want their country to have stronger ties with the European Union, but only 31% support resuming its membership in the bloc, a poll by YouGov showed on Wednesday.
Stronger ties with the EU is something supported by 72% of respondents. At the same time, 30% are in favor of the UK increasing trade with the bloc without joining the single market, while another 11% support joining the single market but without an EU membership. The poll also found that 10% want to keep the UK's relations with the EU at the current level and 9% think the UK should downscale its ties with the bloc. More than half of respondents, 52%, believe that the withdrawal of the UK from the EU was a wrong decision, and only 34% share the opposite view, according to the YouGov survey. The poll was conducted among 2,138 adults from November 24-26.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 70% of people in the United Kingdom want their country to have stronger ties with the European Union, but only 31% support resuming its membership in the bloc, a poll by YouGov showed on Wednesday.
Stronger ties with the EU is something supported by 72% of respondents. At the same time, 30% are in favor of the UK increasing trade with the bloc without joining the single market, while another 11% support joining the single market but without an EU membership.
The poll also found that 10% want to keep the UK's relations with the EU at the current level and 9% think the UK should downscale its ties with the bloc.
More than half of respondents, 52%, believe that the withdrawal of the UK from the EU was a wrong decision, and only 34% share the opposite view, according to the YouGov survey.
The poll was conducted among 2,138 adults from November 24-26.
In a 2016 referendum, 51.8% of UK voters chose to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country formally left the bloc after 47 years of membership.
A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.