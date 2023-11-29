https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/eus-von-der-leyen-says-brexit-was-mistake-for-next-generations-to-fix-1115287688.html

EU's von der Leyen Says Brexit Was Mistake for Next Generations to Fix

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2016 was a mistake the next generation would have to remedy.

"I must say, I keep telling my children: 'You have to fix it. We goofed it up, you have to fix it.' So I think here too, the direction of travel — my personal opinion — is clear," she told Politico on Tuesday night. Polls show that the majority of Brits would support rejoining the EU, Politico reported, citing the latest survey by consulting research agency Deltapoll released in late November. Forty-eight percent of the respondents said they were in favor of returning to the bloc, while only 36% said they were against it. In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters chose to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.

