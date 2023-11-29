International
Watch Live: Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/eus-von-der-leyen-says-brexit-was-mistake-for-next-generations-to-fix-1115287688.html
EU's von der Leyen Says Brexit Was Mistake for Next Generations to Fix
EU's von der Leyen Says Brexit Was Mistake for Next Generations to Fix
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2016 was a mistake the next generation would have to remedy.
2023-11-29T17:17+0000
2023-11-29T17:17+0000
world
brexit
ursula von der leyen
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
opinion poll
poll
opinion polling
public opinion
polling data
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096329884_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5b5904c612d05876830d6e1e5bab491c.jpg
"I must say, I keep telling my children: 'You have to fix it. We goofed it up, you have to fix it.' So I think here too, the direction of travel — my personal opinion — is clear," she told Politico on Tuesday night. Polls show that the majority of Brits would support rejoining the EU, Politico reported, citing the latest survey by consulting research agency Deltapoll released in late November. Forty-eight percent of the respondents said they were in favor of returning to the bloc, while only 36% said they were against it. In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters chose to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/bregret-poll-claims-more-than-half-of-british-voters-want-to-re-join-eu-1111962868.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096329884_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba8c1ff79727f4c9b8dba34860ab440f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brexit, post-brexit situation, brexit results, britain after brexit, brexit ruined britain, brexit aftermath, brexit consequences, united kingdom, european union
brexit, post-brexit situation, brexit results, britain after brexit, brexit ruined britain, brexit aftermath, brexit consequences, united kingdom, european union

EU's von der Leyen Says Brexit Was Mistake for Next Generations to Fix

17:17 GMT 29.11.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham / Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates on the edge of Parliament SquareAnti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates on the edge of Parliament Square
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates on the edge of Parliament Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham / Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates on the edge of Parliament Square
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2016 was a mistake the next generation would have to remedy.
"I must say, I keep telling my children: 'You have to fix it. We goofed it up, you have to fix it.' So I think here too, the direction of travel — my personal opinion — is clear," she told Politico on Tuesday night.
Polls show that the majority of Brits would support rejoining the EU, Politico reported, citing the latest survey by consulting research agency Deltapoll released in late November. Forty-eight percent of the respondents said they were in favor of returning to the bloc, while only 36% said they were against it.
Brexit - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
World
'BreGret?' Poll Claims More Than Half of British Voters Want to Re-Join EU
18 July, 15:40 GMT
In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters chose to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала