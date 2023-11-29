https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/jason-bournesky-ukrainian-mans-daring-escape-from-recruitment-office-caught-on-camera-1115287482.html

Jason Bournesky? Ukrainian Man’s Daring Escape From Recruitment Office Caught on Camera

Ukrainian troops’ morale has plummeted in the wake of Kiev's summer counteroffensive, which saw commanders push tens of thousands of troops to their deaths in assaults on fortified Russian positions.

2023-11-29T18:19+0000

2023-11-29T18:19+0000

2023-11-29T18:33+0000

A Ukrainian man’s daring escape from a recruitment office in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpatye, western Ukraine has been caught on camera.Footage shows the individual in civilian clothing climbing out of a hole in fencing in what appears to be the recruitment office’s stairwell, and carefully descending down the wire meshing before jumping several meters down onto the street outside and fleeing the area. A man wearing military fatigues is seen chasing after him through traffic.The fugitive's fate is unknown at this time.Ukraine has been under martial law since February 2022, with authorities announcing general mobilization, prohibiting fighting-age men age 18-60 from leaving the country, slapping those who fail to show up to recruitment offices when called with hefty fines, and threatening prison sentences of three-to-fine years for attempts to leave the country to avoid conscription.No details have been made available about the recruitment office fugitive, but Mukachevo is known to be home to a substantial community of ethnic Hungarians, who make up about 8.5 percent of the city’s population, and have had special problems with Ukraine’s post-2014 coup authorities owing over laws prohibiting them to receive an education in their native Hungarian.In any case, the incident in Mukachevo highlights the desperate measures many Ukrainian men are willing to take to survive the crisis.Ukraine’s military does not publish figures on casualties. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently estimated that Ukraine had lost over 90,000 troops since June 4 alone, when Kiev began its now stalemated counteroffensive. The rapid expansion of cemetery plots across the country belies the true scale of the carnage, with stories of the digging up of old graves to make room for new ones appearing even in Western legacy media.The scale of the violence, and dwindling reserves of foreign cash in Ukraine’s coffers as Western powers reevaluate the scale of their support, have kicked off a blame game in Kiev about just who’s responsible for Ukraine’s destruction, with top Zelensky ally David Arakhamia confirming last week that Ukraine had a chance to reach peace with Russia as far back as the spring of 2022 - a move that would have saved tens if not hundreds of thousands of lives - but was prohibited from doing so by then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Arakhamia’s account is at least the seventh confirmation that a peace deal was in the offing before being quashed by the West. Before that, President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov each separately confirmed that an agreement was in the offing, as did former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who spoke to both Putin and Zelensky in the first weeks of the crisis.Before that, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande each separately admitted that the 2015 Minsk Peace Agreement – designed to put a stop to the Donbass crisis before its escalation into a wider conflict in 2022, were a sham designed to prepare Kiev for a war with Moscow amid NATO’s push to incorporate Ukraine into the bloc.

