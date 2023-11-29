https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/west-overplayed-ukraine-now-leaning-towards-dialogue-with-moscow---reporter-1115274364.html

West Overplayed Ukraine, Now Leaning Towards 'Dialogue with Moscow' - Reporter

The West is increasingly disposed to consider the need to resume a dialogue with Moscow on Ukraine, believes Catherine Jentile de Canecaude, an international observer for the French news channel LCI.

The West is increasingly inclined to consider the need for a resumption of dialogue with Moscow on Ukraine, believes Catherine Jentile de Canecaude, an international observer for the French news channel LCI.Until recently, even if some of the Kiev regime’s fervid supporters, “in particular, the Americans,” allowed themselves to mull this, they would not talk about it out loud, said the journalist, yet “today we feel that this is no longer a taboo.”“Perhaps we will again be able to conduct a dialogue with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. It’s time to start thinking about the terms of negotiations,” the observer admitted. She recalled that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose first statements after coming to power included a pledge to support Ukraine, was now singing a somewhat different tune, acknowledging the need to find a solution, implying that “we need to talk” with Russia.Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, a comedy duo whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, had made a prank call to the Italian Prime Minister in September, pretending to be the head of the African Union. In the call (confirmed as authentic by the Italian government), Meloni said that all her European colleagues were already tired of Ukraine and explained that despite the Ukrainian counteroffensive, nothing had changed. “I see that there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides... We [are] near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out,” Meloni had added.At this point, the journalist’s remark harks back to Moscow's numerous warnings over the past years regarding its own ‘red lines.’ These warnings were articulated by Putin in response to the aggressive policies pursued by the United States and NATO, such as attempts to encircle Russia with missile defense systems and the gradual expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Furthermore, Moscow’s red lines regarding security had precluded Ukraine joining the NATO alliance and the positioning of NATO weapons on Russia’s borders.Canecaude also weighed in on Kiev’s failed counteroffensive, which has bled its own military dry, and has driven Ukraine’s fighting age men to increasingly flee conscription to avoid being consigned into a senseless meat grinder.A feeble performance on the battlefield leaves Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky with nothing to show his foreign backers for all the billions they have sunk into NATO’s proxy war with Russia.The result has been an uptick in political infighting in Kiev, with a quite public spat between Zelensky and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, when the topmost general created a storm of fury by commenting earlier this month that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had reached a “stalemate.”As for public opinion in the West, yet again, it is being driven by ‘Ukraine fatigue’, Catherine Jentile de Canecaude underscored, as propping up Kiev has already cost it “quite dearly” in terms of the economy, purchasing power, and energy.Countries that had jumped on the bandwagon of the Washington-led crusade of targeting Russia with self-harming sanctions, while pumping billions-worth of military assistance to Ukraine, have by now all felt the backlash. These self-styled patrons of the Zelensky regime now face depleted weapons’ stocks, and fallout from ‘backfiring’ sanctions such as raging inflation, recession fears, and, as in the case of Germany, looming de-industrialization.As the hopelessness of Ukraine’s current position takes hold, along with the futility of arming Kiev becomes increasingly impossible to ignore, “Ultimately, this leads us to the thought: ‘Okay, let’s talk to Vladimir Putin,’” de Canecaude concluded.Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but pointed out that Kiev had introduced a ban on them at the legislative level. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Moscow had never abandoned peace negotiations with Ukraine. He recalled that it was Ukraine, not Russia, which publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process.

