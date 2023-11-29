https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/lack-of-planning-for-ukraine-success-causing-hitch-in-bidens-funding-request---house-panel-1115291260.html

Lack of Planning for Ukraine 'Success' Causing Hitch in Biden's Funding Request - House Panel

One of the problems with Biden's supplemental funding request is his administration's failure to outline what a "plan of success" for Ukraine should look like, Rep. Michael Turner said on Wednesday.

"The problem with the Ukraine funding is ... it's part of the issues that we've been discussing here and that is the failure of the administration to articulate a plan of success," Turner said. Turner said he had discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Biden administration in its latest funding request overloaded funding on the humanitarian side that does not even go to Ukraine. "So, Zelensky is settled with this perception of the American people, of billions of dollars that have never even gone to Ukraine and actually were used by the administration to go around the world," he added. Turner stressed that Ukraine aside, the latest request also includes issues regarding Israel, Asia and the southern border. In October, the White House announced that the funds approved by Congress for further military assistance to Kiev were almost exhausted, which is why the volume of aid packages has been consistently reduced recently. Biden submitted a $106 billion supplemental request to Congress that includes $61 billion for Ukraine along with aid for Israel.

