https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/expert-slams-bidens-hypocrisy-on-gaza--ukraine--1115088598.html

Expert Slams Biden's Hypocrisy on Gaza & Ukraine

Catastrophes both in Ukraine and Palestine are the result of actions of “warmongering neoconservatives” that have taken over the current US administration, Paolo Raffone, director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.

2023-11-21T06:49+0000

2023-11-21T06:49+0000

2023-11-21T06:49+0000

Catastrophes both in Ukraine and Palestine are the result of actions of “warmongering neoconservatives” that have taken over the current US administration, Paolo Raffone, director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.When President Joe Biden claimed in his op-ed for The Washington Post that the United States will continue backing both Ukraine and Israel – and funneling military assistance to both - for the sake of "peace" and "democracy," this reflects the extent to which this delusional “lost hegemonic power” has lost all capacity to address events fittingly, the strategic analyst and underscored.The US President had leaned heavily into sententious rhetoric, referring to the US as an “essential nation,” as he vowed in the afore-mentioned opinion piece that Washington’s actions regarding both, the Ukraine crisis and the latest violent spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict were driven by concern for “our own national security interests - and for the good of the entire world.” In his article Biden also claimed that he was “heartbroken” by events in Ukraine and Gaza.As for claiming that he is “heartbroken”, so he should be, clarified the pundit, pointing out that Biden’s “current presidency and his past roles in the US administration have achieved nothing but these unnecessary catastrophes affecting masses of innocent people caught in the trail of a lost hegemonic power incapable to handle the events properly.”But this deplorable outcome is hardly a surprise, added the strategic analyst, as “warmongering neoconservatives have taken over the US administration and apparatus implementing the horrific strategic plans for American hegemony written in 1997 by Zbigniew Brzezinski in his ‘The Grand Chessboard’”.This can be seen in Ukraine, where the US and NATO have funneled billions-worth of weapons into the proxy war against Russia. By propping up the Kiev regime, they have emboldened President Volodymyr Zelensky to continuously consign Ukrainian troops to the meat grinder of a botched counteroffensive.This destructive scenario is also reflected in the tragic death toll and the extensive damage that Gaza is suffering from. Both Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to implement a ceasefire amidst Israel's conflict with Hamas is far from contributing to the cause of peace. At least 13,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip to date, with over 5,500 of them children.Weighing in on developments in Gaza, where Israel is conducting an operation to wipe out Hamas in the wake of their October 7 raid, Biden condemned the militant group’s harsh methods of using civilians as 'human shields' by hiding beneath hospitals, mosques and residential areas.However, pointing to the tumultuous history of the Palestinians’ quest for statehood, Paolo Raffone said the Hamas attack on Israel that provoked a harsh retaliation from Tel Aviv was an example of a "last resort for fighting against an overwhelming and lasting oppression.”Furthermore, according to the pundit, the issue of “human shields” is a “disturbing moralistic reading of events.”As for the two-state solution that Biden claimed was the only way to resolve the 75-year perpetual conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, Raffone described this as “a convenient screen that hides the political decision to dispose of an entire people, the Palestinians.” The expert continued:Expanding further upon the unwavering support that the US has shown Israel, and the “attitude towards the Palestinians as undeclared victims that, I quote, should be treated as a ‘financial liability’, Paolo Raffone concluded:

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

