Man Arrested for Planning Terrorist Attack on Railway in Moscow - Investigative Committee
A terrorist attack has been prevented in Moscow, and a man has been arrested for planning to blow up a tank at a railway station, Yulia Ivanova, a senior assistant to the head of the Moscow department of the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Wednesday.
" A man who planned to commit a terrorist attack on the territory of the Moscow region has been taken into custody in Moscow… A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds... Article 30,... Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation to commit terrorist attack) and... Article 30,... Article 223.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted illegal manufacture of an explosive device)," Ivanova told reporters. According to the investigation, a man born in 1983, having received a task "from an unidentified accomplice," agreed to commit a terrorist attack in exchange for money "by blowing up one of the tanks of the railway station" in November.
09:52 GMT 29.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack has been prevented in Moscow, and a man has been arrested for planning to blow up a tank at a railway station, Yulia Ivanova, a senior assistant to the head of the Moscow department of the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Wednesday.
" A man who planned to commit a terrorist attack on the territory of the Moscow region has been taken into custody in Moscow… A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds... Article 30,... Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation to commit terrorist attack) and... Article 30,... Article 223.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted illegal manufacture of an explosive device)," Ivanova told reporters.
According to the investigation, a man born in 1983, having received a task "from an unidentified accomplice," agreed to commit a terrorist attack in exchange for money "by blowing up one of the tanks of the railway station" in November.
