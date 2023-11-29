https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/nuclear-submarines-priority-for-russian-navy---commander--1115277641.html

Nuclear Submarines Priority for Russian Navy - Commander

The construction of multipurpose and strategic nuclear submarines is a priority for the Russian navy and shipbuilding industry, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov said on Wednesday.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115014691_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_9deaf68e5d3fe847c0d6dcf221fdafde.jpg

"The chief command of the Russian navy will further put a premium on the development of the nuclear submarines as part of the submarine forces that are the basis for ensuring security at sea and in the ocean. The construction of multipurpose and strategic nuclear submarines is a priority in our joint work with the industry," the military official said. The navy commander took part in the launching ceremony of the Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine of the Yasen-M project at the Sevmash shipyard in the city of Severodvinsk on the White Sea. The nuclear submarines built under the project are an example of "unique new Russian developments of military navy equipment," Yevmenov said. At the moment, three nuclear submarines of the Yasen project (Severodvinsk, Kazan and Novosibirsk) are in the Russian navy's combat fleet. In the near future, the submarines of the project will be equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles.

