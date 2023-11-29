https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/police-fbi-agent-robbed-at-gunpoint-car-stolen-in-washington-dc-on-wednesday-1115292811.html
Police: FBI Agent Robbed at Gunpoint, Car Stolen in Washington DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI agent was robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen in the US capital on Wednesday afternoon, a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spokesperson told Sputnik.
"At approximately 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 100 block of 12th St NE for the report of an armed carjacking," police said in a statement on Wednesday. "The victim, a federal agent, reported two suspects took their vehicle."
The vehicle was recovered several hours later in Washington, the statement added. The car was found less than a mile from the location it was stolen.
Republican Congressman Troy Nehls weighed in on the development and commented in a statement that "you're not even safe in Democrat-run Washington, D.C."
The FBI did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.