Police: FBI Agent Robbed at Gunpoint, Car Stolen in Washington DC on Wednesday

An FBI agent was robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen in the US capital on Wednesday afternoon, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
"At approximately 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 100 block of 12th St NE for the report of an armed carjacking," police said in a statement on Wednesday. "The victim, a federal agent, reported two suspects took their vehicle." The vehicle was recovered several hours later in Washington, the statement added. The car was found less than a mile from the location it was stolen.Republican Congressman Troy Nehls weighed in on the development and commented in a statement that "you're not even safe in Democrat-run Washington, D.C." The FBI did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
23:18 GMT 29.11.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI agent was robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen in the US capital on Wednesday afternoon, a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spokesperson told Sputnik.
"At approximately 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 100 block of 12th St NE for the report of an armed carjacking," police said in a statement on Wednesday. "The victim, a federal agent, reported two suspects took their vehicle."
The vehicle was recovered several hours later in Washington, the statement added. The car was found less than a mile from the location it was stolen.
Republican Congressman Troy Nehls weighed in on the development and commented in a statement that "you're not even safe in Democrat-run Washington, D.C."
The FBI did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
