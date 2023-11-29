https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/uk-home-office-loses-17000-asylum-seekers-across-britain---starmer-1115286899.html

UK Home Office 'Loses' 17,000 Asylum Seekers Across Britain - Starmer

The British government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for “losing control of the borders” after admitting it had lost track of tens of thousands of asylum-seekers amid a backlog of applications.

The revelation came amid a hearing of the House of Commons’ Home Affairs Select Committee concerning the government’s scheme to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, which the country’s Supreme Court struck down earlier this month.At a meeting of the home affairs select committee the Conservative MP Tim Loughton asked senior civil servants about the government’s plans to clear 91,000 “legacy” asylum claims submitted before June 2022, especially 17,316 claims that had been withdrawn as of September.“Is this just fortuitous?” he asked.Asylum claims can be withdrawn if the refugee fails to respond to two successive case worker interview requests or questionnaires, officials told the panel.In 2021, the number refused or withdrawn was just 2,141, although according to UK media, the 17,000 lost applications wasn’t the worst on record: in 2004, 24,403 applications were refused or withdrawn.“Mr. Ridley is looking for the numbers and we will send them to you,” Rycroft replied.At Prime Minister’s questions later on Wednesday, Sunak faced tough criticism from the parliamentary opposition over the contents of the hearing.Sunak told MPs the “toughest action ever taken to reduce legal migration” were “yet to be felt” after the record-high numbers of 2022, when 750,000 people entered the country. Last week, Sunak’s spokesperson said the government was clamping down on dependents of foreign students arriving in the UK, among other efforts.Labour leader Keir Starmer blasted the Conservatives for the record-high numbers, accusing Sunak of having the “reverse Midas touch,” referring to the mythical Phrygian king whose touch could turn anything to gold.After Sunak claimed that if Starmer were prime minister, he would seek to make a “secret backroom deal” with the European Union, which the UK left in 2020, to admit another 100,000 migrants every year, Starmer pointed out that only Conservative PMs have occupied 10 Downing Street since 2010.

