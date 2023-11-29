https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/ukraine-lost-first-leopard-1a5-tank-just-in-several-weeks---reports-1115273516.html

Ukraine Lost First Leopard 1A5 Tank Just in Several Weeks - Reports

Ukraine Lost First Leopard 1A5 Tank Just in Several Weeks - Reports

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost the first Leopard 1A5 tank provided by Germany, according to the US business magazine Forbes.

2023-11-29T05:36+0000

2023-11-29T05:36+0000

2023-11-29T05:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

germany

russia

armed forces of ukraine

tank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115273871_16:0:1417:788_1920x0_80_0_0_c86e08168bcdc58d1efbd1ff44373673.jpg

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost the first Leopard 1A5 tank provided by Germany, according to US business magazine Forbes. According to the article, the tank was either hit by artillery fire from the Russian army or was destroyed by a mine."But it’s worth asking why that Leopard 1A5 was moving across an open field in broad daylight," it added. The loss of the Leopard 1A5 tank happened too quickly, even considering its vulnerability: the armor is no more than 70mm thick, Forbes said.According to the article, every tank has weaknesses. The reason for the loss of the Leopard 1A5 could be that the Ukrainian military uses the equipment carelessly and does not go to great lengths to keep its weaponry safe.Earlier, on 19 November, media explained that the German Leopard 1A5 tanks given to the Ukrainian forces were brought to the frontline without the necessary protection. The media pointed out that the Leopard 1A5 needs additional armor. With steel armor only 70mm thick at its thickest point, this tank could be the most vulnerable on the battlefield.The Leopard 1A5 is a modernized version of the Leopard 1 tank, originally developed by Germany in the Sixties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/ukraine-risks-losing-entire-fleet-of-leopard-tanks-1114870287.html

ukraine

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armed forces of ukraine, leopard 1a5 tank, ukrainian armed forces lost