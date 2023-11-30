https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/2014-maidan-coup-unleashed-nazism-war-and-western-fascism-1115295663.html

2014 Maidan Coup Unleashed Nazism, War, and Western Fascism

Ten years on, the 2014 Maidan coup has resulted in a broken Nazi state on Russia's border and exposed fascist tendencies in the West.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses the dangerous tensions between the US and China despite the summit in San Francisco.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss President Zelensky's tenuous grip on power and instability in the Nazi Kiev regime.Eugene Craig, former Maryland Republican Party Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of X-Factor Media Inc., joins us to discuss domestic politics and how Black voters drift away from the Democratic party.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss US censorship as the deep state uses various tools to control political narratives.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, discusses the 2014 Maidan coup, which has resulted in a broken Nazi state on Russia's border and exposed fascist tendencies in the West.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the current status of the Gaza conflict as hostage exchanges continue and the pause in fighting extends.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Beijing's reiteration that Taiwan independence is a red line and US interference in South African politics.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss foreign policy. NATO is now saying that it will not accept Ukraine at this time, and Finland is massing troops on the Russian border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

