https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/blinken-massive-loss-of-civilian-life-in-northern-gaza-must-not-be-repeated-1115315151.html

Blinken: Massive Loss of Civilian Life in Northern Gaza Must Not Be Repeated

Blinken: Massive Loss of Civilian Life in Northern Gaza Must Not Be Repeated

Blinken said that during his visit to Israel he discussed details of Tel-Aviv's military operations and underscored that massive civilian casualties that took place in northern Gaza must not repeat in the south of the enclave.

2023-11-30T23:51+0000

2023-11-30T23:51+0000

2023-11-30T23:53+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

antony blinken

palestinians

mahmoud abbas

israel

gaza

palestinian national authority (pna)

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1a/1115211407_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b272ad822740fb5d6c98cf1d01c49648.jpg

Blinken's remarks came during his third visit to the region since hostilities first hit a renewed boiling point following the October 7 surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The American diplomat told reporters during a Thursday conference that US officials had renewed calls for Israel to comply with international laws and take steps to ensure that civilians in the Gaza Strip are not enveloped in the conflict."We discussed the details of Israel's ongoing planning, and I underscored the imperative the United States, that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza, not be repeated in the South," Blinken said."In my meetings today with the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and senior Israeli officials, I made clear that before Israel resumes major military operations, it must put in place humanitarian civilian protection plans that minimize further casualties of innocent Palestinians."Weighing in on reports of rising extremist settler violence, Blinken further relayed to journalists that the US does in fact expect Israeli officials to take appropriate steps to quell the developments."I raised our deep concerns about steps that could escalate tensions in the West Bank, including extremist settler violence and proposals from parts of the Israeli coalition government to further expand settlement," Blinken said.Free & Fair Elections in PalestineTouching on the importance of free and fair elections, the US secretary of state emphasized that the United States "as a matter of basic principle, we support free and fair elections around the world, including, of course for Palestinians."Blinken added that Palestinians should have the right to choose their own leaders.Earlier this month, Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced readiness to hold general presidential and parliamentary elections in all Palestinian territories.Regarding his recent talks with Abbas, Blinken noted that the pair had discussed the need for a range of reforms to revamp the Palestinian state so it could be more effective in meeting the aspirations of the Palestinian people.“I had an opportunity to discuss today with President Abbas the need for reform, the need to revitalize, to revamp the Palestinian Authority, so that it can most effectively meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people and deliver for them,” Blinken said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/will-israel-defense-forces-resume-gaza-war-when-humanitarian-pause-ends-1115308310.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/abbas-rejects-attempts-to-relocate-population-of-gaza-strip-at-talks-with-blinken---reports-1114168199.html

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is antony blinken doing in middle east, palestine-israel conflict, civilian deaths in gaza strip