https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/abbas-rejects-attempts-to-relocate-population-of-gaza-strip-at-talks-with-blinken---reports-1114168199.html
Abbas Rejects Attempts to Relocate Population of Gaza Strip at Talks With Blinken - Reports
Abbas Rejects Attempts to Relocate Population of Gaza Strip at Talks With Blinken - Reports
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his complete rejection of attempts to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.
2023-10-13T11:16+0000
2023-10-13T11:16+0000
2023-10-13T11:16+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
mahmoud abbas
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107817/77/1078177762_0:36:1001:599_1920x0_80_0_0_0a4b9e11a63e7bdda74a7035bac2cf74.jpg
The Palestinian leader also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the cessation of all humanitarian services and the shutdown of the only power plant. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate from the Gaza City to the south "to ensure their own safety and protection."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/israeli-army-warns-un-gaza-north-population-should-relocate-within-24-hours-1114161366.html
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107817/77/1078177762_20:0:843:617_1920x0_80_0_0_345eac579ce6ae746350193f67e029e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestinian president mahmoud abbas, us secretary of state antony blinken, relocate the population
palestinian president mahmoud abbas, us secretary of state antony blinken, relocate the population
Abbas Rejects Attempts to Relocate Population of Gaza Strip at Talks With Blinken - Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his complete rejection of attempts to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.
The Palestinian leader also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip
due to the cessation of all humanitarian services and the shutdown of the only power plant.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate from the Gaza City to the south "to ensure their own safety and protection."