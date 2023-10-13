International
Abbas Rejects Attempts to Relocate Population of Gaza Strip at Talks With Blinken - Reports
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his complete rejection of attempts to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.
The Palestinian leader also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the cessation of all humanitarian services and the shutdown of the only power plant. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate from the Gaza City to the south "to ensure their own safety and protection."
Abbas Rejects Attempts to Relocate Population of Gaza Strip at Talks With Blinken - Reports

11:16 GMT 13.10.2023
President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas
President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
© Photo : kremlin.ru
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his complete rejection of attempts to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.
The Palestinian leader also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the cessation of all humanitarian services and the shutdown of the only power plant.
Israeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2023
World
Israeli Army Warns UN Gaza North Population Should Relocate Within 24 Hours
04:21 GMT
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate from the Gaza City to the south "to ensure their own safety and protection."
