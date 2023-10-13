https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/abbas-rejects-attempts-to-relocate-population-of-gaza-strip-at-talks-with-blinken---reports-1114168199.html

Abbas Rejects Attempts to Relocate Population of Gaza Strip at Talks With Blinken - Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his complete rejection of attempts to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Jordanian capital of Amman, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.

The Palestinian leader also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the cessation of all humanitarian services and the shutdown of the only power plant. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate from the Gaza City to the south "to ensure their own safety and protection."

