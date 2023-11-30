https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/elon-musk-to-companies-pulling-ads-from-x-go-f-yourself-1115293389.html

Elon Musk to Companies Pulling Ads From X: 'Go F*** Yourself'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said during an interview that he does not care if key US corporations stop advertising on his social media platform X in light of his endorsement of an antisemitic statement recently.

"If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money - go f*** yourself," Musk said during a discussion at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Leaving audiences momentarily stunned, Musk reiterated his point, saying, "Go f*** yourself. Is that clear?"The matter was raised after host Andrew Ross Sorkin touched on Disney CEO Bob Iger's earlier remarks at the event regarding the company's decision to halt spending on X. Iger had stated that Disney's association with X was "not necessarily a positive one for us" in light of Musk's social media comments.Musk said the general public will determine whether X will succeed in the long-run or if an advertisement boycott will lead to the downfall of the social media platform. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Musk visited the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza to see firsthand the aftermath of attacks carried out by Palestinian movement Hamas last month. Musk during the Wednesday discussion said he does apologize if his endorsement of the antisemitic statement encouraged antisemites. He admitted that in hindsight he should not have replied to that particular post, but he mentioned that his recent trip to Israel was "not an apology tour."

