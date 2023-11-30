https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/elon-musk-to-companies-pulling-ads-from-x-go-f-yourself-1115293389.html
Elon Musk to Companies Pulling Ads From X: 'Go F*** Yourself'
Elon Musk to Companies Pulling Ads From X: 'Go F*** Yourself'
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said during an interview that he does not care if key US corporations stop advertising on his social media platform X in light of his endorsement of an antisemitic statement recently.
2023-11-30T00:04+0000
2023-11-30T00:04+0000
2023-11-30T00:02+0000
americas
us
elon musk
israel
sony pictures
walt disney
antisemitism
x
advertisement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:2069:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_23f4979291f0227afa49d55baa7693f8.jpg
"If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money - go f*** yourself," Musk said during a discussion at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Leaving audiences momentarily stunned, Musk reiterated his point, saying, "Go f*** yourself. Is that clear?"The matter was raised after host Andrew Ross Sorkin touched on Disney CEO Bob Iger's earlier remarks at the event regarding the company's decision to halt spending on X. Iger had stated that Disney's association with X was "not necessarily a positive one for us" in light of Musk's social media comments.Musk said the general public will determine whether X will succeed in the long-run or if an advertisement boycott will lead to the downfall of the social media platform. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Musk visited the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza to see firsthand the aftermath of attacks carried out by Palestinian movement Hamas last month. Musk during the Wednesday discussion said he does apologize if his endorsement of the antisemitic statement encouraged antisemites. He admitted that in hindsight he should not have replied to that particular post, but he mentioned that his recent trip to Israel was "not an apology tour."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/musk-says-x-corp-filing-lawsuit-against-entities-that-suspended-advertising-on-platform-1115041885.html
americas
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:1765:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_244b17e01ace5ebf5964925e0d3109c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what did elon musk say, elon musk antisemitim, what post did elon musk endorse on x,
what did elon musk say, elon musk antisemitim, what post did elon musk endorse on x,
Elon Musk to Companies Pulling Ads From X: 'Go F*** Yourself'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said during an interview that he does not care if key US corporations stop advertising on his social media platform X in light of his endorsement of an antisemitic statement recently.
"If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money - go f*** yourself," Musk said during a discussion at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday.
Leaving audiences momentarily stunned, Musk reiterated his point, saying, "Go f*** yourself. Is that clear?"
The matter was raised after host Andrew Ross Sorkin touched on Disney CEO Bob Iger's earlier remarks at the event regarding the company's decision to halt spending on X. Iger had stated that Disney's association with X was "not necessarily a positive one for us" in light of Musk's social media comments.
Earlier in November, the US entrepreneur came under fire for endorsing a social media post that claimed Jewish communities were pushing hatred against white people, saying it was "the actual truth."
Film companies Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Lionsgate suspended advertising on Musk's social network X due to his "antisemitic" comments. A similar decision was made by technology giants IBM and Apple.
Musk said the general public will determine whether X will succeed in the long-run or if an advertisement boycott will lead to the downfall of the social media platform.
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Musk visited the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza to see firsthand the aftermath of attacks carried out by Palestinian movement Hamas last month.
Musk during the Wednesday discussion said he does apologize if his endorsement of the antisemitic statement encouraged antisemites. He admitted that in hindsight he should not have replied to that particular post, but he mentioned that his recent trip to Israel was "not an apology tour."
Last week, Musk said that the network would donate all its proceeds from the content related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and an international humanitarian organization providing medical assistance to Palestinians.
Responding to an Hamas invitation, Musk in a post on Tuesday said it is a bit too dangerous to visit Gaza, but believes a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides.