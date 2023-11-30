https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/f-you-mccarthy-reportedly-cursed-trump-after-speakership-battle-1115314629.html
Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had a few terse words for former US President Donald Trump after the latter refused to offer assistance during his battle for the speakership, according to American media reports.
‘F*** You’: McCarthy Reportedly Cursed Trump After Speakership Battle
McCarthy was angry with the former president for not offering support as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sought the then-House speaker’s removal, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had a few terse words for former US President Donald Trump after the latter refused to offer assistance during his battle for the speakership, according to American media reports
.
“F*** you,” the former House speaker told Trump in a phone conversation after his ouster, according to sources McCarthy reportedly told about the interaction.
The outburst reportedly came after Trump offered a list of reasons why he refused to back McCarthy amidst the unprecedented drama last month.
McCarthy had long angered populist elements of the House Republican caucus, who only agreed to allow him to become speaker after he submitted to a series of demands from the conservative Freedom Caucus.
McCarthy has publicly defended Trump, who remains the favorite to win the presidential nomination of his party in the 2024 election. The California lawmaker has even stood by Trump as 91 felony charges have been filed against the former president.
Recent findings from former Rep. Liz Cheney’s looming book, “Oath and Honor,” revealed that McCarthy in 2021 made a public visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound to comfort the former commander-in-chief after his electoral loss the previous November.
“Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him,” McCarthy told Cheney at the time, according
to excerpts from the book.
The visit resulted in criticism of McCarthy, who had blamed Trump for the January 6 riots at the US Capitol just days before, but it seemed to suggest a degree of respect between the two political figures. But the former president was reportedly angry that McCarthy didn’t seek to expunge his two impeachments at the time of their phone call this year.
Nevertheless, people familiar with Trump and McCarthy’s relationship say the two continue to share text messages with each other.
McCarthy has previously been an important fundraiser for the Republican Party, which is currently having difficulties raising money, according to recent filings
with the Federal Election Commission. Powerful donors have reportedly
cut back on donations to the party in rejection of Trump’s continuing influence.