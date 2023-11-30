https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/opec-preliminary-agrees-to-cut-oil-production-by-over-1mln-barrels-per-day---reports-1115301982.html

OPEC+ Preliminary Agrees to Cut Oil Production By Over 1Mln Barrels Per Day - Reports

OPEC+ has reached a preliminary agreement on an additional reduction in oil production by more than 1 million barrels per day, media reported on Thursday, citing a source in the alliance.

The meeting of the OPEC conference began at about 10:00 GMT. According to Sputnik sources, the OPEC+ monitoring committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 13:30, followed by a ministerial meeting of the alliance.Oil group OPEC and its partners, collectively known as OPEC+, held online meetings on Thursday to decide on oil output levels for 2024 after an original round of talks was pushed back from November 25 and 26.The delay reportedly arose from a disagreement within the 23-nation OPEC+, particularly among African producers, on whether there should be new production cuts.On top of this, Moscow and Riyadh are holding back a joint 1.3 million barrels per day of their regular production until the end of this year, with 300,000 of that coming from Russia and the rest from Saudi Arabia.In June, OPEC+ also agreed to cut their overall output targets from January 2024 by 1.4 million barrels per day to a cumulative production of 40.46 million barrels per day.

