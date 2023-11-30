International
Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem, At Least 7 People Injured - Israeli Media
Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem, At Least 7 People Injured - Israeli Media
The terrorist attack in Jerusalem came amid escalation in the Middle East after Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel and the IDF...
At least seven people were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported. The shooting took place at a bus stop near the entrance to Jerusalem.A 24-year-old woman was killed and at least five people were injured as a result of a shooting attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, media reported that seven people were injured and a 16-yera-old girl was killed.According to witnesses, people were running in different directions, trying to get away from the scene.The death toll in the Jerusalem shooting has risen to two. According to Israeli media, a 73-year-old man has died."Two suspects have been neutralized at the scene. A large police force is being sent to the scene," local media reported, citing a police statement.According to police, two terrorists arrived at the Givat Shaul junction near the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning and began shooting at civilians at a nearby bus stop before being shot and killed by security forces and a civilian at the scene.According to doctors quoted by local media, the attackers were armed with an M16 rifle.
The terrorist attack in Jerusalem came amid escalation in the Middle East after Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel and the IDF launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.
At least seven people were injured in a shooting in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported. The shooting took place at a bus stop near the entrance to Jerusalem.
"Medics are treating seven victims, two are in critical condition, they are being treated on the spot, five have been sent to hospital," media reported, citing medics.
A 24-year-old woman was killed and at least five people were injured as a result of a shooting attack near the entrance to Jerusalem, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"Breaking: 24 year old woman killed and at least 5 injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem. Two heavily armed terrorists neutralized," the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier in the day, media reported that seven people were injured and a 16-yera-old girl was killed.
According to witnesses, people were running in different directions, trying to get away from the scene.
The death toll in the Jerusalem shooting has risen to two. According to Israeli media, a 73-year-old man has died.
"Two suspects have been neutralized at the scene. A large police force is being sent to the scene," local media reported, citing a police statement.
According to police, two terrorists arrived at the Givat Shaul junction near the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning and began shooting at civilians at a nearby bus stop before being shot and killed by security forces and a civilian at the scene.
According to doctors quoted by local media, the attackers were armed with an M16 rifle.
