International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/prevention-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-key-goal-of-israeli-operation-1114105922.html
Prevention of Possible Terrorist Attacks Key Goal of Israeli Operation
Prevention of Possible Terrorist Attacks Key Goal of Israeli Operation
The key goal of Israel’s ongoing military operation is to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks against the country, Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Ben Dor told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2023-10-11T15:25+0000
2023-10-11T15:25+0000
world
israel
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
israel foreign ministry
palestine
gaza strip
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_74b2abb01d76c968b27034c110322104.jpg
"I don’t know how the ground operation will develop. Its main goals are to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks on Israeli territory, eliminate any threats and ensure security in our country for many years," the spokesman said, adding that Israelis understand that the war may last for a long time.On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, firing a barrage of rockets and catching the IDF (Israeli Army) off guard. Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/live-updates-hamas-says-goals-of-operation-achieved-open-to-talks-1114055028.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fd9f9b414b457c2f58c10a1b1bb3cef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli operation, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
israeli operation, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes

Prevention of Possible Terrorist Attacks Key Goal of Israeli Operation

15:25 GMT 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZIsraeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023.
Israeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The key goal of Israel’s ongoing military operation is to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks against the country, Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Ben Dor told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"I don’t know how the ground operation will develop. Its main goals are to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks on Israeli territory, eliminate any threats and ensure security in our country for many years," the spokesman said, adding that Israelis understand that the war may last for a long time.
Palestinian Hamas masked gunmen display their military skills during a rally to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Hamas militant group, in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
World
LIVE UPDATES: Hamas Says Goals of Operation Achieved, Open to Talks
Yesterday, 04:44 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, firing a barrage of rockets and catching the IDF (Israeli Army) off guard. Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала