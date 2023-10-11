https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/prevention-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-key-goal-of-israeli-operation-1114105922.html
Prevention of Possible Terrorist Attacks Key Goal of Israeli Operation
Prevention of Possible Terrorist Attacks Key Goal of Israeli Operation
The key goal of Israel’s ongoing military operation is to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks against the country, Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Ben Dor told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2023-10-11T15:25+0000
2023-10-11T15:25+0000
2023-10-11T15:25+0000
world
israel
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
israel foreign ministry
palestine
gaza strip
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_74b2abb01d76c968b27034c110322104.jpg
"I don’t know how the ground operation will develop. Its main goals are to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks on Israeli territory, eliminate any threats and ensure security in our country for many years," the spokesman said, adding that Israelis understand that the war may last for a long time.On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, firing a barrage of rockets and catching the IDF (Israeli Army) off guard. Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/live-updates-hamas-says-goals-of-operation-achieved-open-to-talks-1114055028.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114041504_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fd9f9b414b457c2f58c10a1b1bb3cef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli operation, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
israeli operation, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
Prevention of Possible Terrorist Attacks Key Goal of Israeli Operation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The key goal of Israel’s ongoing military operation is to prevent all possible scenarios of terrorist attacks against the country, Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Ben Dor told Sputnik on Wednesday.