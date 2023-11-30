https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/us-secretary-kissinger-was-old-friend-of-china-his-death-loss-for-world---chinese-embassy-1115297165.html
US Secretary Kissinger Was Old Friend of China, His Death Loss for World - Chinese Embassy
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is an old friend of China, and his death is a tremendous loss for the world, Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said in a statement to Sputnik.
Kissinger, known for his contributions to contemporary political discourse and the field of international relations, died on Wednesday at his home in the US state of Connecticut. He was 100 years old. Kissinger made historic contributions to promoting the growth of China-US relations and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and American people, Liu added. Former US Secretary of State James Baker said in a statement to Sputnik earlier in the day that Kissinger had a giant intellect and keen geo-political instincts, adding that the former top US diplomat is credited with developing the policy of detente with the then-Soviet Union, opening US relations with the People's Republic of China and ending the Yom Kipper War through his shuttle diplomacy. According to the international geopolitical consulting firm Kissinger Associates, Kissinger will be interred at a private family service. At a later date, there will be a memorial service in New York City.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is an old friend of China, and his death is a tremendous loss for the world, Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said in a statement to Sputnik.
Kissinger, known for his contributions to contemporary political discourse and the field of international relations, died on Wednesday at his home in the US state of Connecticut. He was 100 years old.
"We were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of Dr. Henry Kissinger's passing," Liu said Wednesday night. "Dr. Kissinger's passing is a tremendous loss for both our countries and the world. The Chinese people value friendship and will never forget Dr. Kissinger, an old friend of China."
Kissinger made historic contributions to promoting the growth of China-US relations and enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and American people, Liu added.
Former US Secretary of State James Baker said in a statement to Sputnik earlier in the day that Kissinger had a giant intellect and keen geo-political instincts, adding that the former top US diplomat is credited with developing the policy of detente with the then-Soviet Union, opening US relations with the People's Republic of China and ending the Yom Kipper War through his shuttle diplomacy.
According to the international geopolitical consulting firm Kissinger Associates, Kissinger will be interred at a private family service. At a later date, there will be a memorial service in New York City.