https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/zelensky-zaluzhny-spat-tempest-in-a-teapot-concealing-ukraines-true-masters-1115308061.html

Zelensky-Zaluzhny Spat 'Tempest in a Teapot' Concealing Ukraine's True Masters

Zelensky-Zaluzhny Spat 'Tempest in a Teapot' Concealing Ukraine's True Masters

The Economist has fired off another salvo in the behind-the-scenes war for control of Ukraine, citing polling showing a slide in President Zelensky’s rating against General Zaluzhny. But neither of the men will be able to do much unless they have Ukraine’s little-talked about “grey cardinals” on their side, says IR scholar Gilbert Doctorow.

2023-11-30T16:14+0000

2023-11-30T16:14+0000

2023-11-30T16:14+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

kiev

gillbert doctorow

volodymyr zelensky

valery zaluzhny

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115307893_14:0:1077:598_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cb1616d75ce697872e4702061d47b1.jpg

The UK’s leading Rothschild family-controlled business magazine has followed up on its bombshell interview with and op-ed by Armed Forces Commander Valery Zaluzhny, in which Ukraine’s top general undercut his boss’s optimistic appraisal of the state of the conflict with Russia by admitting that the summer counteroffensive had hit a “stalemate,” and that there would be no “deep and beautiful breakthrough” against Russia, regardless of what “NATO textbooks” say.In a new piece published Tuesday, The Economist stressed that relations between Zelensky and Zaluzhny have reached a boiling point.Worse yet for Zelensky, the magazine pointed to recent internal polling of ordinary Ukrainians’ attitudes toward their leaders, showing that not only Zaluzhny, but even the chief of the military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, have better favorability ratings than Zelensky (+70 percent and +45 percent compared to +32 percent, respectively).The Zelensky-Zaluzhny spat has already had a visible impact on Kiev’s internal politics, with Zelensky’s sacking of Zaluzhny allies, the mysterious bomb explosion death of one of the commander’s key aides, and this week’s poisoning of Budanov’s wife pointing to signs of a fierce internal power struggle punctuated by outright mafia-style tactics.“The generally recognized result of that effort today has been the loss of 60,000 or more Ukrainian soldiers and officers killed with many more wounded, and [an army] no longer capable of fighting. The human resources of Ukraine to continue the fight are nearing exhaustion and no amount of further weapons deliveries from the West can save the situation. As for the stated objective of crushing Russian defenses and reaching the Sea of Azov, thereby cutting Russia’s ground supply route from Crimea to the front lines, well that achieved nothing other than death and destruction for the Ukrainians,” Doctorow said.With the time now coming to “pay a price” for this disastrous state of affairs, the “blame game” between Zelensky and Zaluzhny is only logical, the observer suggested, given the president’s responsibility for setting the counteroffensive’s objectives, and even intervening personally with tactical and strategic decisions, with the attempt to hold on to Artemovsk/Bakhmut a prime example.The stakes in the game being played between Kiev’s civilian and military leadership could not be higher, Doctorow emphasized, pointing out that in this fierce competition for power, “the side which loses may face imprisonment or betrayal or worse.”Unless these thugs are arrested or otherwise removed from the political playing field, no one, not Zelensky nor whoever may replace him, will be able to negotiate a peace settlement with Russia, barring the total collapse of Ukraine’s military, the observer said.There’s a precedent to Dr. Doctorow’s assessment. Shortly after his election in 2019 on a platform including putting an end to the bloodshed in the Donbass, Zelensky signaled willingness to implement the Minsk peace deal, which would have ended the war launched by Kiev against the Donbass in the spring of 2014 by offering the territories broad internal autonomy in exchange for the Donbass’s peaceful reintegration into Ukraine. Zelensky relented after the ultranationalist “grey cardinals” mentioned by the observer organized mass protests in Kiev and threatened to overthrow the president unless he stopped any talk of a peace deal.“The alternative scenario,” Doctorow said, “is that the United States decides to prevent collapse by sending its own troops into the battle against Russia.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/poisoning-of-ukrainian-military-intel-chiefs-wife-likely-staged-to-oust-zaluzhny---ex-cia-analyst-1115301721.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/ex-cia-officer-msm-nord-stream-sideshow-conceals-zelensky-vs-zaluzhny-infighting-between-mi6-cia-1114931074.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/ukrainian-authorities-prepare-people-for-truce-with-russia---expert-1115296714.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, valery zaluzhny, russia, neo-nazis, nationalists, politics, behind the scenes, conflict, the economist