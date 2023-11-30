https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/ukrainian-authorities-prepare-people-for-truce-with-russia---expert-1115296714.html

Ukrainian Authorities Prepare People For Truce With Russia - Expert

The West and some Ukrainian politicians are beginning to prepare the people for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia, said Ukrainian political scientist Ruslan Bortnik.

The West and some Ukrainian politicians are beginning to prepare the people for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia, said Ukrainian political scientist Ruslan Bortnik.According to him, two factors are influencing the approach to the negotiations - a decrease in the amount of aid from the West and a failed attempt to bring the countries of the South to Kiev's side.The analyst added that the unstable state of the West forces Kiev to reconsider its general strategy of fighting Russia and return to the issue of peace.Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for negotiations, but the Kiev authorities have imposed a ban on them. The Kremlin also noted that now there are no preconditions for the situation to move in a peaceful direction, and the special operation's goals remain a priority for Moscow. According to President Vladimir Putin, Russia has never refused talks, but the other side must make it clear that it is ready for them.

