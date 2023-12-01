https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/art-of-con-paraguay-govt-official-sacked-for-signing-doc-with-fake-nation-1115317211.html

Art of Con: Paraguay Gov’t Official Sacked For Signing Doc with Fake ‘Nation’

A government official in Paraguay has been sacked after being duped into signing a ‘memorandum of understanding’ with representatives of a fictional country, the United States of Kailasa, according to media reports.

A gullible government official in Paraguay has been sacked after being duped into signing a "memorandum of understanding" with representatives of a fictional country, according to media reports.Arnaldo Chamorro, who was chief of staff for the South American country’s Agriculture Ministry, must have been pretty bad at geography, along with apparently several other local officials. The "proclamation" that Chamorro put his signature under on October 16 was with representatives of the United States of Kailasa. You may at this point double take, "United States of What?" In truth, the United States of Kailasa is by now something of a running joke, but one that some officials in Paraguay were unaware of.The "state" has a website, where it brands itself as the "revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation which is being revived by displaced Hindus from around the world." It even has an active social media presence, where it boasts of various agreements purportedly signed with organizations or individuals.In the case of Paraguay, representatives of the aforementioned fictional country met with not only Chamorro, but also the agriculture minister, Carlos Giménez, the humiliated ex-chief of staff was quoted as revealing in a media interview. While Chamorro admitted having no knowledge of where Kailasa was situated, he signed the document after being promised help for Paraguay with irrigation and other issues.According to a copy of the agreement posted on social media, it outlined a “sincere wish and recommendation for the government of Paraguay to consider, explore and actively seek the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States of Kailasa and support the admission of the United States of Kailasa as a sovereign and independent state in various international organizations, including, among others, the United Nations.”In the Paraguayan officials’ defense, they are far from being the first to be duped by the flock of followers of the fugitive self-styled Indian guru going by the name of Nithyanand. The "godman," whose whereabouts are unknown, is wanted in India on several charges, including sexual assault. Nithyanand, who purportedly had powerful spiritual experiences from an early age, is known for having made outlandish claims, including that he was able to delay the sunrise for 40 minutes, and could make cattle speak in the Tamil and Sanskrit languages. After fleeing India in 2019, Nithyananda claimed to have created a new "Hindu nation" called Kailasa, complete with passports, currency, and a flag. Some believe it is located somewhere on an island off the coast of Ecuador.Earlier in the year, representatives of the United States of Kailasa similarly duped other international leaders, and got to take part in a UN committee meeting in Geneva. They also conned local leaders in the United States and Canada into signing agreements with them. In the US, Newark City Hall in New Jersey admitted it had been swindled into signing a sister city agreement with Kailasa. The mayor, Ras Baraka, who entertained a delegation from the fake nation for several days, later issued an official apology for the "regrettable incident."

