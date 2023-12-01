Ex-Official Reveals How US Broke Kissinger's Efforts to Improve Relations With Russia

International
The collapse of the legacy of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who sought to improve Soviet-American relations, as well as Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, has led to the fact that today trust between Washington and Moscow is completely absent, Paul Craig Roberts, former Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.
The collapse of the legacy of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who sought to improve Soviet-American relations, as well as the policy of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, has led to the fact that trust between Washington and Moscow is completely absent today, Paul Craig Roberts, former assistant Treasury secretary, told Sputnik.According to Roberts, who personally knew Kissinger, the achievements of Nixon and Kissinger on the issue of détente between the US and the USSR "were unrivaled" until President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev ended the Cold War.According to the former Treasury Department official, the consequence of the "breakdown" of the work of Nixon, Reagan, and Kissinger today is "a complete lack of trust between the United States and Russia."Kissinger's death was announced on November 29. The former secretary of state gained fame as one of the most influential political figures in the United States, leaving a significant mark on the history of diplomacy. Despite his advanced age, Kissinger commented extensively on current international events, including the situation in Ukraine.
Subscribe
Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state known for his contributions to contemporary political discourse and the field of international relations, died on Wednesday at his home in the US state of Connecticut at the age of 100.
The collapse of the legacy of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who sought to improve Soviet-American relations, as well as the policy of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, has led to the fact that trust between Washington and Moscow is completely absent today, Paul Craig Roberts, former assistant Treasury secretary, told Sputnik.
According to Roberts, who personally knew Kissinger, the achievements of Nixon and Kissinger on the issue of détente between the US and the USSR "were unrivaled" until President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev ended the Cold War.

"The (Bill) Clinton administration broke its word, given by George W. Bush. The Bush administration said that in exchange for the USSR agreeing to the reunification of Germany, the US would not move NATO's borders one inch eastward. All subsequent US administrations have withdrawn from arms agreements that served for reducing tensions and forged bonds of trust between the nuclear superpowers," Roberts said.

According to the former Treasury Department official, the consequence of the "breakdown" of the work of Nixon, Reagan, and Kissinger today is "a complete lack of trust between the United States and Russia."
"The situation today is far worse than even in the darkest days of the Cold War," Roberts stressed.
Kissinger's death was announced on November 29. The former secretary of state gained fame as one of the most influential political figures in the United States, leaving a significant mark on the history of diplomacy. Despite his advanced age, Kissinger commented extensively on current international events, including the situation in Ukraine.
