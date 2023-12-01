https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/german-electric-vehicle-industry-stalling-amid-charging-stations-crisis-1115327985.html

German Electric Vehicle Industry Stalling Amid Charging Stations Crisis

Germany's appeal as an investment haven keeps plummeting, haunted by an impending €24 billion budgetary deficit — stirring apprehension among business executives and companies that rely on it.

Germany's electric vehicle sector is battling tough challenges from infrastructure and economic difficulties, limited budgets, and general automotive industry challenges.A key issue is the lack of adequate charging facilities and diminishing government incentives, hindering the expansion of EV sales in the country.A recent court ruling has raised uncertainties about Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government allocating a €212 billion fund for essential initiatives such as establishing charging stations and semiconductor manufacturing facilities.A looming budget deficit confronts the government, with a potential shortfall of up to €24 billion. That has caused anxiety among business leaders and companies dependent on it, especially in the electric vehicle sector.One notable example is Milence, a €500 million joint venture — involving Daimler Truck Holding AG, Volvo AB, and Volkswagen AG’s Traton — focused on installing electric vehicle chargers across Europe. It is currently wary of expanding its German network, even though the European Union's industrial giant represents its largest potential market.Germany's attractiveness as an investment destination is increasingly tarnished by ineffective energy policies, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and a surging cost of living crisis.Significant projects are at risk, including an initiative by Sweden’s Northvolt AB to build an EV battery plant and key semiconductor factories involving major international collaborations. Those include the €10 billion project by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Dresden and Intel's €30 billion chip production facility in Magdeburg — both anticipated to supply various clients, including those in the automotive sector.

