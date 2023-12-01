International
Hamas Fails to Fulfill Commitments, Israel Plans to Reach War Goals - Netanyahu's Office
Hamas Fails to Fulfill Commitments, Israel Plans to Reach War Goals - Netanyahu's Office
Hamas has not fulfilled its commitment to release more women from captivity, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, adding that Israel intends to achieve war goals in the Gaza Strip.
"[Hamas] violated the framework, did not meet its obligation to release all hostage women, and fired rockets at Israel," the office said, as quoted by The Times of Israel, adding that "the government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war — releasing our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten the people of Israel."Earlier in the day, the IDF said that Hamas broke the humanitarian pause, prompting Israel to resume combat.The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The latest truce expired at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.
06:38 GMT 01.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hamas has not fulfilled its commitment to release more women from captivity, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, adding that Israel intends to achieve war goals in the Gaza Strip.
"[Hamas] violated the framework, did not meet its obligation to release all hostage women, and fired rockets at Israel," the office said, as quoted by The Times of Israel, adding that "the government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war — releasing our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten the people of Israel."
"IDF fighter jets are currently striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the IDF said that Hamas broke the humanitarian pause, prompting Israel to resume combat.
The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The latest truce expired at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.
