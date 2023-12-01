https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/hamas-fails-to-fulfill-commitments-israel-plans-to-reach-war-goals---netanyahus-office-1115319288.html

Hamas Fails to Fulfill Commitments, Israel Plans to Reach War Goals - Netanyahu's Office

Hamas Fails to Fulfill Commitments, Israel Plans to Reach War Goals - Netanyahu's Office

Hamas has not fulfilled its commitment to release more women from captivity, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, adding that Israel intends to achieve war goals in the Gaza Strip.

2023-12-01T06:38+0000

2023-12-01T06:38+0000

2023-12-01T06:38+0000

world

gaza strip

benjamin netanyahu

gaza

israel

hamas

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115014335_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb11b02896634b062653d6c91ed44d0f.jpg

"[Hamas] violated the framework, did not meet its obligation to release all hostage women, and fired rockets at Israel," the office said, as quoted by The Times of Israel, adding that "the government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war — releasing our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten the people of Israel."Earlier in the day, the IDF said that Hamas broke the humanitarian pause, prompting Israel to resume combat.The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The latest truce expired at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.

gaza strip

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fulfilled its commitment, gaza strip, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu