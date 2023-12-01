https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/idf-says-resumed-combat-against-hamas-in-gaza-strip-as-movement-violated-truce-1115317350.html

IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce

IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had resumed fighting against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as the latter violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on the Israeli territory.

2023-12-01T05:18+0000

2023-12-01T05:18+0000

2023-12-01T06:19+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

hamas

gaza strip

israel

middle east

qatar

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115198896_0:122:2340:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_7c1df7b1c09fe959ff1d5ac2565b2dab.jpg

"Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF wrote on Telegram. Israeli fighter jets are currently hitting Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said."The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day.Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce on the same terms as the previous one. Earlier on Thursday, the ceasefire was extended for a seventh day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/shooting-heard-in-gaza-strip-despite-extension-of-truce---eyewitnesses-1115246486.html

gaza strip

israel

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

resumed combat, humanitarian pause, israel defense forces