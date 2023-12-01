https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/idf-says-resumed-combat-against-hamas-in-gaza-strip-as-movement-violated-truce-1115317350.html
IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had resumed fighting against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as the latter violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on the Israeli territory.
IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce
05:18 GMT 01.12.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 01.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had resumed fighting against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as the latter violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on the Israeli territory.
"Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip
," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Israeli fighter jets are currently hitting Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.
"The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day.
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce on the same terms as the previous one. Earlier on Thursday, the ceasefire was extended for a seventh day.