International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/idf-says-resumed-combat-against-hamas-in-gaza-strip-as-movement-violated-truce-1115317350.html
IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce
IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had resumed fighting against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as the latter violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on the Israeli territory.
2023-12-01T05:18+0000
2023-12-01T06:19+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
gaza strip
israel
middle east
qatar
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115198896_0:122:2340:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_7c1df7b1c09fe959ff1d5ac2565b2dab.jpg
"Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF wrote on Telegram. Israeli fighter jets are currently hitting Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said."The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day.Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce on the same terms as the previous one. Earlier on Thursday, the ceasefire was extended for a seventh day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/shooting-heard-in-gaza-strip-despite-extension-of-truce---eyewitnesses-1115246486.html
gaza strip
israel
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115198896_130:0:2210:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_a3927cab6e163968f8da2e277b61a75e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
resumed combat, humanitarian pause, israel defense forces
resumed combat, humanitarian pause, israel defense forces

IDF Says Resumed Combat Against Hamas in Gaza Strip as Movement Violated Truce

05:18 GMT 01.12.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 01.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Mohammed DahmanPalestinians flee to northern Gaza as Israeli tanks block the Salah al-Din road in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, as the four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war begins as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker.
Palestinians flee to northern Gaza as Israeli tanks block the Salah al-Din road in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, as the four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war begins as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
© AP Photo / Mohammed Dahman
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had resumed fighting against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as the latter violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on the Israeli territory.
"Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Israeli fighter jets are currently hitting Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.
"The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day.
People salvage some belongings from a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
World
Shooting Heard in Gaza Strip Despite Extension of Truce - Eyewitnesses
28 November, 06:59 GMT
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce on the same terms as the previous one. Earlier on Thursday, the ceasefire was extended for a seventh day.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала