Ship Carrying Russian Humanitarian Grain Arrives in Africa

A ship carrying humanitarian wheat from Russia arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, Somalian national news agency reported.

A ship carrying humanitarian grain from Russia arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, the Somali national news agency reported.It is noted that various officials, including Somali Interior Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, welcomed the ship at the arrival ceremony, while the cargo was officially handed over by Russian Ambassador to Somalia and Djibouti Mikhail Golovanov. The Somali government welcomed the Russian assistance and expressed gratitude for the country's support.Somalia is grateful to Russia for humanitarian aid, the country's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism told Sputnik Africa.The shipment is expected to be the first batch of promised aid to Africa, while Somalia is also hoping for additional support from Russia in the form of humanitarian aid for flood relief.Earlier, the agency quoted SoDMA commissioner Mohamud Moalim Abdulle as saying that nearly 100 people had died in the ongoing floods in Somalia, with a total of more than two million people in the country affected by the disaster.Russia's intention to send free humanitarian grain to six African countries, namely Somalia, Burkina-Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Eritrea, and the Central African Republic, listed by the World Food Program was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit held in July. Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said the first two ships, carrying 25,000 metric tons of grain each for Somalia and Burkina Faso, left Russia in mid-November.

