Talks on Exchange of Hostages in Gaza Continue Despite Resumption of Hostilities - Reports
Negotiations on the exchange of hostages in the Gaza Strip continue despite the resumption of hostilities, media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the talks.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that Hamas broke the humanitarian pause, prompting Israel to resume combat. The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The latest truce expired at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.Six people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, media reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.The Gaza Strip authorities held the international community responsible for the continuation of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave, the broadcaster said.Negotiations between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas on the truce in the Gaza Strip continue through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, AFP reported on Friday, citing a source.Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce on the same terms as the previous one. Earlier on Thursday, the ceasefire was extended for a seventh day.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations on the exchange of hostages in the Gaza Strip continue despite the resumption of hostilities, media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the talks.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that Hamas broke the humanitarian pause, prompting Israel to resume combat.
The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, that the two sides had agreed to extend a temporary humanitarian pause for an eighth day. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The latest truce expired at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.
Six people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, media reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The Gaza Strip
authorities held the international community responsible for the continuation of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave, the broadcaster said.
Negotiations between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas on the truce in the Gaza Strip continue through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, AFP reported on Friday, citing a source.
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day
truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce on the same terms as the previous one. Earlier on Thursday, the ceasefire was extended for a seventh day.