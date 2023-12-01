https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/us-house-of-representatives-expels-congressman-santos-following-ethics-panel-probe-1115331100.html
US House of Representatives Expels Congressman Santos Following Ethics Panel Probe
US House of Representatives Expels Congressman Santos Following Ethics Panel Probe
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos, after a House Ethics Committee probe determined that there was substantial evidence of the lawmaker breaking federal law
2023-12-01T16:29+0000
2023-12-01T16:29+0000
2023-12-01T16:29+0000
americas
george santos
us
republicans
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106522231_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f740e2f06e80d1397cde6be4b3e6e1ca.jpg
House lawmakers passed a resolution to expel Santos in a vote of 311-114. More than 100 Republicans voted alongside most Democrats to expel Santos. Two Democrats voted present and two others voted against expelling Santos.Last month, the House Ethics Committee concluded a probe into allegations of criminal misconduct by Santos, which found substantial evidence of wrongdoing. The panel determined that Santos’ conduct discredited the House of Representatives and warrants public condemnation.Santos also faces criminal charges related to his alleged misconduct. Some House Republicans expressed concerns that expelling Santos could set a poor precedent, since members are not typically expelled until after conviction in court.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106522231_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f17905eae66a3dbf19cac379b1c7c87e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
george santos expelled, why did they expel george santos, what did george santos do, why was george santos banned, george santos case
george santos expelled, why did they expel george santos, what did george santos do, why was george santos banned, george santos case
US House of Representatives Expels Congressman Santos Following Ethics Panel Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos from the lower chamber of Congress, after a House Ethics Committee probe determined that there was substantial evidence of the lawmaker breaking federal law.
House lawmakers passed a resolution to expel Santos
in a vote of 311-114. More than 100 Republicans voted alongside most Democrats to expel Santos. Two Democrats voted present and two others voted against expelling Santos.
Last month, the House Ethics Committee concluded a probe into allegations of criminal misconduct by Santos, which found substantial evidence of wrongdoing. The panel determined that Santos’ conduct discredited the House of Representatives and warrants public condemnation.
Santos also faces criminal charges related to his alleged misconduct. Some House Republicans expressed concerns that expelling Santos could set a poor precedent, since members are not typically expelled until after conviction in court.