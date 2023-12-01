International
US House of Representatives Expels Congressman Santos Following Ethics Panel Probe
US House of Representatives Expels Congressman Santos Following Ethics Panel Probe
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos, after a House Ethics Committee probe determined that there was substantial evidence of the lawmaker breaking federal law
House lawmakers passed a resolution to expel Santos in a vote of 311-114. More than 100 Republicans voted alongside most Democrats to expel Santos. Two Democrats voted present and two others voted against expelling Santos.Last month, the House Ethics Committee concluded a probe into allegations of criminal misconduct by Santos, which found substantial evidence of wrongdoing. The panel determined that Santos' conduct discredited the House of Representatives and warrants public condemnation.Santos also faces criminal charges related to his alleged misconduct. Some House Republicans expressed concerns that expelling Santos could set a poor precedent, since members are not typically expelled until after conviction in court.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a resolution to expel Congressman George Santos from the lower chamber of Congress, after a House Ethics Committee probe determined that there was substantial evidence of the lawmaker breaking federal law.
House lawmakers passed a resolution to expel Santos in a vote of 311-114. More than 100 Republicans voted alongside most Democrats to expel Santos. Two Democrats voted present and two others voted against expelling Santos.
Last month, the House Ethics Committee concluded a probe into allegations of criminal misconduct by Santos, which found substantial evidence of wrongdoing. The panel determined that Santos’ conduct discredited the House of Representatives and warrants public condemnation.
Santos also faces criminal charges related to his alleged misconduct. Some House Republicans expressed concerns that expelling Santos could set a poor precedent, since members are not typically expelled until after conviction in court.
