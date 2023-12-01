https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/us-navy-drops-underwater-footage-of-crashed-poseidon-aircraft-near-hawaii-1115335912.html

US Navy Drops Underwater Footage of Crashed Poseidon Aircraft Near Hawaii

US Navy Drops Underwater Footage of Crashed Poseidon Aircraft Near Hawaii

The US Navy has published footage of its underwater salvage efforts off the coast of Hawaii, where a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft recently skidded off the runway during landing.

2023-12-01T21:41+0000

2023-12-01T21:41+0000

2023-12-01T21:39+0000

hawaii

p-8a poseidon

us navy

crash

underwater

salvage

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115336252_80:0:1920:1035_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2e63ba72cac1e91d3e2cdbcccc2fb5.png

Amid adverse weather conditions, the airliner-sized jet overshot the runway at Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii and landed in shallow water atop a coral reef. Nine crew members were aboard, all of whom escaped the plane as it partially filled with water.In the footage, shot by a diver, the plane’s undercarriage can be seen wedged into coral and a slew of cables tangled around its wheels to stabilize the 130,000-pound plane and prevent it from moving further. Its massive turbofan engines sit suspended just inches from the coral reef.However, the aircraft is not totally submerged: Navy photos taken after the crash show most of the aircraft above the wing roots to be above water, although the aircraft’s aft end is more submerged than the nose.At a news conference earlier this week, Navy officials said a protective floating barrier had been erected around the aircraft within 30 minutes of the crash, and that it had already been drained of fuel in a special operation, removing 2,000 gallons of fuel in an operation never performed underwater before on this aircraft.He added that the Navy was working with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources to assess the impact on the reef caused by the crash.Lenox said the Navy was exploring two options: either using a crane to drag the aircraft out of the water or to use inflatable cylindrical floating bags to lift the plane up to the point that it could then be rolled onto land. He said the decision would be made on Friday afternoon.Derived from a Boeing 737 airliner, the P-8A Poseidon has become the US Navy’s workhorse maritime patrol aircraft. With a combat range of 1,383 miles, the massive aircraft can loiter for hours as it hunts submarines or surface warships with sonar buoys, naval mines, or a variety of anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. Several US allies have also purchased the Poseidon, including Australia, Norway, and India.In 2020, as the patrols were being dramatically expanded, a Poseidon was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base in Okinawa, Japan, after suffering engine trouble, possibly from overuse on such patrols.

hawaii

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

p-8a poseidon crashes near hawaii, us navy releases footage of crashed plane, underwater footage reveals stranded poseidon, poseidon p-8a skids runway